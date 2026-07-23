Mariners Open to Moving Emerson Hancock at the Trade Deadline
Emerson Hancock at this year's trade deadline as they search for a right-handed hitter, people briefed on their discussions told Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic. Contending teams are likely to be reluctant to take on veteran right-hander Luis Castillo and the $22.75 million he's owed next season. The 27-year-old Hancock is more affordable and controllable, as he's earning $793,300 this year and is under control for four more seasons through 2030. Regression is expected for Hancock, but he's in the midst of a breakout campaign this year with a 6-4 record, 3.16 ERA (3.72 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with a career-high 97 strikeouts and 26 walks in 105 1/3 innings across his 19 starts. Even though other teams likely don't view him as a top-of-the-rotation arm, he's still valuable under long-term control. Hancock could be Seattle's best pitching trade chip this summer, as they are unlikely to discuss Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, or Bryan Woo. Right-hander Bryce Miller is also believed to be untouchable.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon