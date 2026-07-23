Jack Wenninger Falling Off Stash Radar
Jack Wenninger needed 78 pitches to get through three innings in his latest start, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out two. After a strong start to the season in which he posted a 1.08 ERA (3.63 FIP), 1.11 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched, the right-hander has posted a 5.29 ERA (6.34 FIP), 1.58 WHIP, and just 41 strikeouts in 49 1/3 IP over his last 11 appearances. The Mets' fourth-ranked prospect seemed to be on the verge of making a major league debut earlier this year, but it looks like he needs a bit more development. If he can get back on track, a debut later this season could still be in the cards, but with a high walk rate (12.7 percent) and averaging less than a strikeout per inning (8.6 K/9), there is little reason to stash him in fantasy.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com