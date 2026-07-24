Luis Pena Snaps Lengthy Power Skid at High-A
Luis Pena snapped his long power skid at High-A on Thursday evening. Pena has missed time with several injuries this season, but when on the infield, the young infielder has been quite productive. Over his last 14 contests with High-A since returning from injury, the 19-year-old has held a .275/.345/.431 line with seven stolen bases and a 15:3 K:BB. Overall on the season, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the system (and No.18 overall in the sport), has carried a .294/.392/.412 line through 34 contests with High-A. Pena has held a .804 OPS and added six doubles, two home runs, and 19 stolen bases. While the missed time has likely prevented him from reaching Triple-A this season, a strong conclusion should put him in a great position to debut in Nashville to open 2027.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com