Gavin Williams Strikes Out 11 in Third Straight Start on Thursday
Gavin Williams stayed dominant in a no-decision in the team's 3-1 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Twins on Thursday at Progressive Field. Williams tossed seven shutout innings with two hits allowed, no walks, and 11 strikeouts to lower his season ERA to 3.78. The 26-year-old has taken a step forward in 2026, and he has now fanned exactly 11 hitters in three straight starts and for the fifth time this year. Williams even had a rare immaculate inning in this one for a cherry on top. In his fourth year in the majors, Williams now has a strong 1.10 WHIP with 156 strikeouts and 37 walks in his 21 starts across 126 1/3 innings pitched. The former 23rd overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft from East Carolina University has morphed into a must-start this year because of his dominance and improved walk rate. Fantasy managers should be keeping him in their lineups for his next scheduled start against the Cincinnati Reds next week. Williams faced the Reds at home on May 17 and picked up a win by allowing two earned runs with no walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com