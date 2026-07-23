Luke Adams Logs Another Multi-Hit Game, Remains on Stash Radar
Luke Adams collected a pair of hits for the second day in a row on Wednesday, smacking a pair of singles, drawing a walk, and scoring once for Triple-A Nashville. The Brewers' 11th-ranked prospect is hitting .341 in July with two doubles, two home runs, three steals, and a 5:5 BB:K in 12 starts. The former 12th-rounder is having a solid season overall, batting .265 with a .962 OPS for the Sounds; that OPS is top 10 at Triple-A for players who have logged at least 190 plate appearances there. The 6-foot-4 slugger would have even more plate appearances by now if not for missing a month and a half on the injured list earlier this year. The right-handed hitter owns a low 16.0 percent strikeout rate with a solid 11.9 percent walk rate at Triple-A, and with a sound overall approach, he could be in the mix for a big league promotion in the coming weeks. There is enough contact and power here to make him intriguing for fantasy if he gets regular at-bats, but the 22-year-old is realistically only worth stashing in very deep 14-teamers and NL-only leagues, and would have to be added to the 40-man roster ahead of any potential debut.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com