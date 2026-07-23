Cam Schlittler Moved Up to Friday's Series Opener Against Phillies
Cam Schlittler is being moved up from Sunday to start Friday's series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Will Warren was originally scheduled to start on Friday against the Phils, but he was used out of the bullpen for two-thirds of an inning on Wednesday in the second game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 25-year-old Schlittler has been a first-time All-Star in 2026 while leading the league in WAR (4.1), ERA (2.20), starts (21), and WHIP (0.96) in 123 innings pitched while striking out 145 batters and walking 25. He only went 4 1/3 innings in his last outing on July 19 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, though, allowing three earned runs while walking none and striking out eight for his sixth loss. It's not the greatest matchup to look for a bounce-back, but Schlittler has been a must-start for fantasy managers this year and has struck out at least six batters while allowing three runs or fewer in each of his last three starts in July.
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner