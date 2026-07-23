Chris Sale Strikes Out 11 in 11th Win on Thursday Over Padres
Chris Sale continued his excellent 2026 season in Thursday's 6-5 win over the visiting San Diego Padres in the series finale at Truist Park. Sale allowed three earned runs (all in the second inning) on five hits while walking one and striking out a season-high 11 batters in six innings to earn his 11th win of the year and drop his season ERA to 2.19, which is the second-lowest in the majors. The 37-year-old veteran southpaw, former Cy Young winner, and 10-time All-Star has managed to stay healthy in his 16th year in the big leagues and now has a 1.05 WHIP with 134 strikeouts and 26 walks across 111 innings pitched and 19 starts. Sale will be a no-brainer must-start (as he always is) in his next scheduled outing against the last-place New York Mets. In his first meeting with the Mets on the Fourth of July, he won his ninth game, allowing three earned runs while walking two and striking out only three in five innings of work.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com