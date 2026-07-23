Cubs Calling Up Prospect James Triantos for MLB Debut
James Triantos from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday for his major-league debut, according to Geoff Pontes of Baseball America. Triantos, the team's No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is getting his first MLB call after slashing an impressive .306/.344/.440 with a .784 OPS, seven home runs, 52 RBI, 18 stolen bases, and 58 runs scored in 88 games across 378 plate appearances this year at Iowa. The 23-year-old former second-rounder in 2021 should give the Cubbies a utility option off the bench, as he has experience at all three outfield spots while mostly playing second and third base on the farm in 2026. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder has bounced back nicely after a rough showing in the minors last year, although he's unlikely to have an everyday role in Chicago this year if he sticks in the majors. Triantos, who bats and throws right-handed, has been compared to Alex Bregman and David Wright for his high-end contact skills. To become a big-league regular, he'll need to develop more power and improve his plate discipline. Fantasy managers in most leagues can ignore Triantos for now.
Source: Baseball America - Geoff Pontes
Source: Baseball America - Geoff Pontes