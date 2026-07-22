Leo De Vries is Scratched with Finger Injury
Leo De Vries (finger) was scratched ahead of Wednesday's game with Double-A Midland. The immediate speculation was that De Vries is headed to the MLB. That is not happening yet. De Vries is being pulled from the lineup due to a finger injury. The assumption is that this is a day-to-day issue for De Vries. The 19-year-old top prospect was the key piece that came back in the deal that sent Mason Miller to the San Diego Padres. The A's are unlikely to promote De Vries this season, so he's not worth rostering in redraft formats until next season.
Source: Martin Gallegos
Source: Martin Gallegos