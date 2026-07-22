Ranger Suarez Won't Come Off the Injured List on Wednesday
Ranger Suarez (groin, illness) isn't ready to be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Game 2 of the team's doubleheader on Wednesday against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles, according to Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. However, it's more due to an illness than his groin injury. Suarez is nearing his return from a groin injury that initially landed him on the IL on July 9, and with a scheduled day off for the team coming on Friday, it's possible that he could be ready to return and start in Friday's series opener at Fenway Park against the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays. Rookie left-hander Eduardo Rivera will start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader as the BoSox look for their 16th straight victory. Suarez has been a must-start fantasy pitcher in all leagues in 2026 in his first year in Beantown, as he has gone 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA (2.61 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP with 97 strikeouts (career-high 25.8% strikeout rate) and 26 walks in 91 1/3 innings across his 17 starts to earn his second All-Star nod in the last three years.
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr