Quinn Mathews a Stash-Worthy Pitcher for Second Half
Quinn Mathews appears to be on the precipice of a major league debut after a strong season at Triple-A Memphis. The southpaw has been rolling as of late, allowing two earned runs or fewer in eight of his last nine starts, but for the most part, he's been pitching well all year. Take away his worst three starts of the year, the Cards' sixth-ranked prospect owns a 1.89 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in the other 15 starts. Not to mention 101 strikeouts in 85 total innings pitched are also very usable for fantasy. Opponents are batting .171 off of him on the year, so if he can translate some of that success to the majors, he could be a productive pitcher for fantasy over the final two months of the season. Look for the 25-year-old to debut in the coming weeks, and managers in deeper 12-team leagues should consider stashing him in an NA spot ahead of time.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com