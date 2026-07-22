Colson Montgomery Returns From Shin Injury on Wednesday
Colson Montgomery (shin) is starting at shortstop and is batting cleanup for the White Sox in Wednesday's contest at Globe Life Field against the Texas Rangers and left-hander Tyler Alexander, per MLB.com. Montgomery fouled a ball off his right shin in Monday's series opener in Texas, which is why he was scratched from the starting nine before Tuesday's loss. The 24-year-old left-handed slugger is now back in action and should be returned to most fantasy lineups for his power. The former 22nd overall pick in 2021 has a 32.4% strikeout rate and is hitting just .222 (79-for-356) with a .304 on-base percentage, but fantasy managers can't argue with his 45 home runs in his first 166 big-league games since debuting with the Pale Hose in 2025. Montgomery has hit 24 homers, driven in 57, and scored 48 runs across 95 games and 398 plate appearances this year in his first full season in the majors. In 14 games so far in July, he's gone 13-for-57 (.228) with a .688 OPS, three homers, two doubles, eight RBI, eight runs, three walks, and 21 strikeouts.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com