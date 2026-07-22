Shohei Ohtani Throws 31-Pitch Bullpen Session
Shohei Ohtani (knee) threw a 31-pitch bullpen session and used all of his pitches on Wednesday, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletics. Ohtani last started as a pitcher on July 3 against the San Diego Padres due to a balky left knee that he had drained just before last week's All-Star break. The Dodgers don't have a timeline for when the four-time MVP will be able to pitch in a game again, and it will probably be at least a few weeks. The good news is that the 32-year-old six-time All-Star continues to serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter. With that said, he has hit just .237 (14-for-59) with four home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI, six runs scored, five walks, and 16 strikeouts in 15 games in July. Fantasy managers are going to need to remain patient, as it definitely won't be until some point in August when Ohtani makes another pitching start. Remember, the Dodgers, with their big lead in the National League West, don't have any incentive to push Ohtani back. Their main priority is to have him healthy as a pitcher for the postseason.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya