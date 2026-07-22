Gerrit Cole Punches Out 11 Pirates in Game 1 of Doubleheader
Gerrit Cole received a no-decision in the team's 5-3 loss to the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday in Game 1 of their doubleheader, but he also had his third straight quality start for his fantasy managers. Cole allowed three earned runs on four hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out a season-high 11 batters in seven innings of work to lower his ERA on the year to 3.92. The 35-year-old former Cy Young winner was dominant with his fastball on the day and now sits with a 3-5 record, 3.92 ERA and 66:12 K:BB in his 62 innings and 11 starts after getting a late start to the year as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. While Cole obviously hasn't been perfect in 2026, he has yet to give up more than three earned runs in any of his 11 outings, and he's now struck out at least six batters in all four of his starts in July. He came into Wednesday's outing with just a 23.9% strikeout rate, but his career-low 5.2% walk rate has to be extremely encouraging that he can perform like a fantasy ace for the rest of the 2026 season.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com