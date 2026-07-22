Kirby Yates is Primed for Second-Half Success
Kirby Yates is quietly putting together a strong season in 2026. Through 25 appearances, Yates owns a 3.74 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and a 28/8 K/BB ratio. His fantasy value has been limited because he has had only three saves on the season. The 39-year-old is likely to be on the move at the trade deadline. The Angels aren't contending and figure to flip Yates, who is a free agent after the season. A move elsewhere could provide Yates with increased save chances. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on what happens to Yates over the next few weeks.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference