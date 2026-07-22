Victor Caratini Exits Early With Knee Contusion
Victor Caratini (knee) was forced to make an early exit from Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Caratini was forced to exit during his at-bat in the fifth inning after fouling a ball off his knee. The X-rays came back negative, so fantasy managers should consider Caratini as day-to-day with a knee contusion. He finished this game 0-for-2 at the plate, and fantasy managers shouldn't be shocked if he gets a day or two off. The switch-hitting catcher is only worth rostering in deep leagues at the moment.
Source: Dan Hayes
Source: Dan Hayes