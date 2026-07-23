Arjun Nimmala Producing in Injury Interrupted Season
Arjun Nimmala has dealt with a right-hamstring strain this season, but he has been able to produce in limited at-bats across four levels of the minors. Back with the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Nimmala has racked up three homers and five RBI in just seven games. The 20-year-old shortstop has been hot since rejoining New Hampshire and has found some of his 60-grade power. The Blue Jays' No. 2 overall prospect still has some development to do in the minors before he becomes fantasy relevant, but if he continues to produce at Double-A, he could be looking at a Triple-A promotion before the end of the year. More of a dynasty league play at this point, it is worth tracking Nimmala's development because he has major potential to be an eventual producer at the big league level and thus a fantasy contributor.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball