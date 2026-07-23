Tai Peete Red-Hot in Return to High-A Peoria
Tai Peete is on fire since returning to High-A Peoria with two homers and six RBI in four games back from injury. Peete was recovering from a concussion and has done so nicely. He has played three games on a rehab assignment with the FCL Cardinals but has spent the rest of the season at Peoria. With Peoria, Peete has racked up seven homers and 30 RBI to go with 28 runs scored while hitting .281. At age 20, Peete checks in at No. 17 on the Cardinals' top prospects list. He received a 55-grade power and 60-grade run tool, so he has the potential for fantasy production. He might need some time to progress through the minors, though, at such a young age. A dynasty prospect for sure, it is worth monitoring Peete's progress in the minors, and he could see time in St. Louis in a year or two.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball