Kevin Alvarez Turning in a Productive Month of July
Kevin Alvarez is adding to his well-rounded statistics this month while in Single-A-ball with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. In 55 July at-bats, Alvarez has two homers and 11 RBI with 11 runs scored and a .327 batting average. At age 18, Alvarez is the top overall prospect for the Astros out of Cuba. The left-handed hitting outfielder is hitting .278 with eight homers and 41 RBI this season for Fayetteville. Blessed with a 60-grade hit tool, Alvarez has massive potential and is beginning to show that at Single-A. But he's just 18 years old and needs time to mature in the minor leagues. A high-priority dynasty league target, Alvarez is a ways away from producing in the major leagues. It could be two to three seasons before Alvarez is contributing to fantasy leagues, but he is someone fantasy managers won't want to forget about.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball