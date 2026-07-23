Eric Brown Jr. Promoted to Triple-A Nashville Sounds
Eric Brown Jr. received his promotion from Double-A Biloxi to Triple-A Nashville. In 54 games and 178 at bats with Biloxi this season, Brown Jr. hit five homers and drove in 27 runs with 26 runs scored, all while hitting .212. Brown Jr., a former first round pick out of Coastal Carolina, will receive his first taste of Triple-A in his age 25 season. Drafted back in 2002, Brown Jr. does not appear on the Brewers' current top prospects list, so he will need to make the most of his Triple-A opportunity to prove that he is big league ready and able to contribute to a loaded Brewers organization. Brown Jr. is listed as a shortstop, a position in which the Brewers are loaded with the likes of top prospect Jesus Made as well as Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams. The promotion to Triple-A is a good sign for Brown Jr. in his development but he still has a lot of work to do to prove he is big-league ready and ready to produce for fantasy.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball