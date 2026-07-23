Eli Willits has the Look of a Fantasy Superstar
Eli Willits is continuing to produce in his age 18 season. Willits, a former first round pick by the Nationals is the top prospect in the Washington system. He possesses a 60-grade hit tool and a 60-grade run tool, giving him massive upside in fantasy circles. At age 18, Willits has split time between two levels of the minors this season, but has 12 homers and 53 RBI combined at both levels while hitting .274 with an .894 OPS. He also has combined for a huge 38 stolen bases to show off his speed potential. Willits has the looks of a five-tool fantasy contributor and is a must-add in dynasty leagues. He will likely need a few years to showcase his growth in the minor leagues but once he makes it up to Washington, he could be a fantasy superstar.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball