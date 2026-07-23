Spencer Steer A Waiver Option for Power Despite Recent Hitless Stretch
Spencer Steer returned on Wednesday from a rib injury he suffered on Monday and went 0-for-4 at the plate in the 5-3 win over the hosting Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Steer is now hitless in his last 11 at-bats, but the 28-year-old has been much better so far in July than he was in June, when he hit just .159 (13-for-82) with a .629 OPS, six home runs, a double, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored, nine walks, and 28 strikeouts in 24 games played. The 28-year-old right-handed slugger is currently batting .259 (14-for-54) with an .818 OPS, three home runs, two doubles, six RBI, and six runs scored in 16 games and 62 plate appearances in July. Steer is up to 16 home runs in 96 games across 378 plate appearances in 2026 in his fifth year with the Reds, and he offers under-the-radar power in a hitter-friendly home environment in deeper fantasy leagues for managers who are searching for more pop. Now that Steer is over his recent rib injury, hopefully he will begin to put his power stroke on display once again. He's currently rostered in only 36% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com