Brett Baty Heating Up in July, Re-Emerging as a Viable Streaming Option
Brett Baty has had a rough season overall in 2026, hitting .223/.295/.331 with six home runs, 33 RBI, 38 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 343 plate appearances. However, the 26-year-old has begun to turn it on in July, hitting .281 with three home runs, 11 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 60 plate appearances so far this month. Baty has shown he can be a productive big-league hitter in the past, hitting .254 with 18 home runs and eight stolen bases across 432 plate appearances in 2025. The lefty swinger profiles more as a platoon bat, as he owns a .535 OPS across 297 career plate appearances against left-handed pitching. Still, Baty can be a useful streamer for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire, particularly given his multi-positional eligibility.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller