Elvis Alvarado a Desperation Relief Option in Deeper Leagues
Elvis Alvarado is technically still part of the team's closer-by-committee situation, but he only has two saves on the season, with his last save coming way back on June 13. Since his last blown save on June 24 against the San Francisco Giants, he has allowed four earned runs on five hits while walking six and striking out 11 in nine appearances out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old Dominican hurler is 3-3 in just his second major-league season and has a bloated 5.59 ERA (5.21 FIP) and 1.24 WHIP with 36 strikeouts and 13 walks in 29 relief innings for the A's. For better or worse, Alvarado is essentially still in the A's late-inning bullpen mix for lack of better options. Even though he's technically still an option for saves in Sacramento, left-hander Hogan Harris is the better waiver-wire option for fantasy managers who need saves in the second half. Alvarado is currently rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference