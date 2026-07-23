Andrew Fischer Up to 29 Home Runs in 2026
Andrew Fischer mashed his way to Double-A back in mid-June after hitting .298 with a 1.118 OPS and 20 home runs in 54 games. The Brewers' seventh-ranked prospect is hitting just .250 at the next level, but still owns a stout 1.022 OPS with nine home runs in 27 games for Biloxi, with his 29 total home runs coming in at second-most in the minors this year. The left-handed power hitter strikes out a ton, though he didn't see a large spike when he got to Double-A, going from 33.3 percent to 34.8 percent, but it is palatable due to not only the big home run potential, but also the robust walk rate of 18.0 percent this year. A debut in 2026 doesn't seem likely, but fantasy managers in redraft leagues should be familiar with the name for 2027, and managers in dynasty leagues who roster the 22-year-old could have a future MLB power hitter on their squad.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com