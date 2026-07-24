July Skid Puts MLB Debut in Question for Joshua Baez
Joshua Baez has endured a tough skid in July, which has delayed his eventual MLB debut. Since the start of the month, the young slugger in the St. Louis system has carried a modest .138/.239/.328 line. During this 15-game stretch, he has not shown his typical high-end power potential, hitting only three home runs, including a grand slam on July 17 and a two-home run effort on July 2. On the season, Baez has hit 29 home runs and even swiped 15 bags while holding a .241/.313/.551 line with a .864 OPS. While this stretch at the plate likely delayed an immediate promotion, his high-end five-category promotion keeps him at the top of most stash boards ahead of Week 18. He would immediately emerge as a must-start option for fantasy as soon as he earns the call.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com