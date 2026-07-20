Tahj Brooks Competing for a Bigger Complementary Role in Bengals Backfield
Tahj Brooks only saw 16 rushing attempts for 45 yards and caught one of his two targets for nine yards in 16 games in 2025 after the Bengals took him in the sixth round out of Texas Tech. Brooks mainly saw work on special teams as a rookie and in mop-up duty on offense. Chase Brown is the unquestioned leader of Cincinnati's backfield going into the 2026 season yet again behind an offensive line that is returning all five starters from last year. Veteran Samaje Perine figures to lead the group behind Brown again in 2026, which leaves Brooks competing for touches as the RB3 for the Bengals. Most likely, Brooks will serve in more of a special teams role for the second straight year as a punt protector. For now, fantasy managers in single-year formats can ignore Brooks entirely. In dynasty/keeper leagues, he's merely a deep-league stash for insurance if you also have Brown on your roster.
Source: Bengals.com - Michael Hull
Source: Bengals.com - Michael Hull