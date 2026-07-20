AJ Barner's Scoring Role Gives Him Deep-League Sleeper Appeal
AJ Barner turned a quiet rookie year into 52 catches for 519 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. He also scored on one of nine short-yardage carries, a small wrinkle Seattle could keep using near the goal line. Barner stayed on the field, playing 827 offensive snaps and starting every regular-season game while dealing with several injuries. Two offseason surgeries kept him out of spring practices, though he expects to be ready for training camp. That is the first thing to watch. Elijah Arroyo is the other. Seattle's 2025 second-round pick caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in 13 games, and his receiving ability could cut into Barner's routes as he develops. Brian Fleury is now running the offense after previously coaching tight ends, so the position should remain involved. More involvement for Arroyo could be part of that, too. RotoBaller ranks Barner as the redraft TE27 and dynasty TE28. He is not a weekly starter yet, but the playing time and scoring role give him sneaky appeal in deeper redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller