Christian Kirk's Dynasty Value Fading Entering 2026
Christian Kirk could be in line for a starting role in the slot. The veteran wideout battled through both injuries and underperformance as a member of the Houston Texans in 2025, recording 38 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown on 52 targets across 13 games. However, Kirk finished the year on a high note, hauling in 10 catches for 164 yards and two scores on 15 targets across the Texans' two playoff games. Still, Kirk's best days are likely behind him as he enters his age-30 campaign. Kirk has missed 18 games due to injury over the last three seasons, and he's failed to reach 30 catches or 400 receiving yards in either of the last two years. While Kirk may open the year in San Francisco as the team's WR3, the 49ers have a trio of young wideouts who could steal playing time from him in De'Zhaun Stribling, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins. In dynasty formats, Kirk profiles as a sell candidate ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller