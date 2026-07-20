James Conner Still Worth Holding for Dynasty Contenders
James Conner is no longer the engine of this backfield, but that does not make him useless to a contender. His 2025 season lasted only three games before a right foot injury required surgery. The 6-foot-1, 233-pound veteran finished with 32 carries for 95 yards and one touchdown, along with eight catches for 38 yards and another score. The last healthy sample was much more encouraging. Conner handled 283 touches for 1,508 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. Arizona kept him on a revised contract for the final year of his deal, then signed Tyler Allgeier and drafted Jeremiyah Love third overall. Love is expected to take over the lead role, and Allgeier saw plenty of first-team work during the spring. Conner should be healthy for training camp, but at 31, he is headed for a complementary role. RotoBaller ranks him as the dynasty RB61. Rebuilders should take a reasonable return instead of carrying him through another value drop. Contenders can hold. Conner has enough receiving ability and scoring history to matter if more work opens during the season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller