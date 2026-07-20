Jaylen Wright Still Worth Stashing in Deeper Dynasty Leagues
Jaylen Wright finally got a real workload in Week 14 last season, and the result was 107 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries against the Jets. It was also the only time his role truly opened up. Wright appeared in 10 games after a preseason knee procedure, finishing with 70 carries for 288 yards and two scores, plus five catches for 44 yards. Miami has not moved away from De'Von Achane. Quite the opposite. Achane handled 305 touches for 1,838 scrimmage yards in 2025, then signed an extension through 2030. Ollie Gordon II is still around as well, and his short-yardage work could keep this from becoming a clean one-for-one replacement situation. Wright does have the better fit for Achane's broader role if needed. That is enough to keep the 23-year-old rostered in deeper dynasty leagues. He is more valuable to Achane managers than as a standalone target, and there is little reason to expect steady redraft production without an injury ahead of him.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller