D'Andre Swift a Vital Part of Bears Offense, Capable of More
D'Andre Swift had career highs in rushing yards (1,087) and rushing touchdowns (nine) on 223 carries in 2025 while also catching 34 passes for 299 receiving yards and one touchdown. Swift and Kyle Monangai combined to become one of the league's top rushing tandems last season. They were the only pair of RBs to each rush for 750-plus yards, which helped the Bears finish with the third-best rushing attack in the league in head coach Ben Johnson's first year in Chicago. Johnson described Swift and Monangai as "a pretty formidable unit." "He's a dynamic player," Johnson said about Swift. "I've known that about him since he came into the league, firsthand up there in Detroit, and certainly last year I wasn't surprised about the year he had. So, is he capable of more? Absolutely. He absolutely is. He's a vital part of what we do here." Monangai's presence in the Bears' backfield definitely will keep Swift from being a surefire RB1 in fantasy, but Swift proved in 2025 that he can still be productive as a strong RB2 while sharing touches in Johnson's offense. At the very worst, fantasy managers in redraft leagues should target Swift as a high-end RB3/flex.
Source: ChicagoBears.com - Gabby Hajduk
Source: ChicagoBears.com - Gabby Hajduk