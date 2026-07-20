Brashard Smith's Best Dynasty Path Runs Through the Passing Game
Brashard Smith showed enough as a rookie to remain interesting, but the path to a larger role has become crowded. The former college receiver played all 17 games, making one start, and finished with 44 carries for 151 yards. He was more useful through the air, catching 25 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown. Kansas City finally gave him extended backfield work in Week 18, when he handled 12 carries for 56 yards and added two receptions. That was encouraging, but it was also the first time all year the Chiefs treated him like a featured runner. Kenneth Walker III now sits at the front of a rebuilt room, with Emari Demercado and fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson joining Smith behind him. Johnson caught 46 passes during his final season at Nebraska, so Smith does not have the passing-down job to himself. His experience at receiver and 5-foot-10, 196-pound build still make him a possible space player in Andy Reid's offense. Managers already rostering Smith can wait through training camp. He is not a priority target for contenders or rebuilders, and there is not enough of a 2026 role to treat him as a redraft sleeper.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller