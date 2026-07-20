RJ Harvey Watching More Film as he Heads Into Year 2
RJ Harvey said he made it a point of emphasis to study more film of other successful RBs as he enters his second year in the league in 2026, according to Andrew Mason of Denver Sports. Harvey has studied footage of Christian McCaffrey, Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, and Jahmyr Gibbs, in particular. "Just watching more film, watching other guys around the league, watching their film ... just trying to see things on film that they do, trying to help better my game," Harvey said. "In Year Two in the system, I feel way more comfortable and it's only going to get better from where I left off." Through his first 10 games, Harvey had five or fewer carries seven times with J.K. Dobbins dominating touches. Harvey took on a bigger role after Dobbins' season-ending foot injury, but he was mostly inconsistent, averaging 3.4 yards per rushing attempt in the final seven games of the regular season and 3.0 yards per tote in two playoff games. The 25-year-old former second-rounder could have more of a pass-catching role in head coach Sean Payton's offense in 2026, but the addition of rookie Jonah Coleman and the re-signing of Dobbins means Denver will likely go with a committee approach at RB. Harvey's fantasy stock has fallen after his first NFL season, but he could still be a useful RB3/flex option in PPR leagues at a lowered cost.
Source: Denver Sports - Andrew Mason
Source: Denver Sports - Andrew Mason