Darnell Mooney All But Guaranteed Starting Slot Duties
Darnell Mooney is "all but guaranteed to be the starting slot receiver" in his first year with the team in 2026. Mooney will have big shoes to fill in replacing Wan'Dale Robinson, who caught 185 of his 280 targets for 1,713 yards and seven touchdowns the last two years in New York, in the slot. Mooney had a down year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025 with 32 catches for 443 yards and only one touchdown on 72 targets in 15 starts, but he also has had two seasons near the 1,000-yard receiving mark in his career. Whether Mooney can become an effective sleeper target for fantasy managers this year will likely depend on how Malik Nabers (knee) bounces back from his torn ACL and how quickly rookie wideout Malachi Fields can get up to speed in his first NFL season as a big-bodied, down-the-field threat. Fantasy managers definitely shouldn't just assume Mooney is going to be peppered with targets like Robinson was. The G-Men will have a new offense under head coach John Harbaugh this year, which is expected to rely more on the ground game. Mooney is considered RotoBaller's No. 93 fantasy WR for 2026 in what could be a low-volume role as he competes for targets with Nabers, Darius Slayton, and tight end Isaiah Likely.
Source: SNY - Alex Smith
Source: SNY - Alex Smith