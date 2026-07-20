It's Time for Dynasty Managers to Move on From Hollywood Brown
Hollywood Brown recorded 49 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns on 74 targets. Entering 2026, Brown is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. While Philadelphia lost a key pass-catcher by trading wideout A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, the team selected wide receiver Makai Lemon in the first round of the 2026 Draft and acquired wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers. As a result, Hollywood is likely to start the upcoming season as the Eagles' WR4 behind Lemon, Wicks, and DeVonta Smith. While Brown was a productive player at earlier points in his career, he's now five years removed from his only 1,000-yard season. As an undersized wide receiver who relies on speed, it's fair to question how much Brown has left in the tank as he enters his age-29 campaign. In dynasty formats, managers should be looking to move on from Brown.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller