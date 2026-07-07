2026 ISCO Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Hurstbourne Country Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.
The PGA TOUR and DP World Tour head to Louisville, Kentucky, this week for the ISCO Championship, the alternate-field event opposite the Genesis Scottish Open. A 156-player field will take on Hurstbourne Country Club, with a mix of rising stars, PGA TOUR veterans, DP World Tour regulars, and players looking to secure valuable FedExCup points and a two-year PGA TOUR exemption with a victory.
Defending champion William Mouw returns to Hurstbourne after capturing his maiden PGA TOUR title here last season, the first year the tournament was held at the venue. This week's field includes several highly regarded young talents worth watching, including Jackson Koivun, Preston Stout, Benjamin James, Miles Russell, Luke Clanton, and Gordon Sargent, all of whom are viewed as future stars of the game.
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ISCO Championship - Tournament Information
- Dates: July 9th – July 12th, 2026
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky, United States
- Course: Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course)
- Course Type: Parkland
- Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 12x 4’s / 2x 5’s)
- Length: 7.056 yards
- Format: 72-hole stroke play
- Greens: A1/A4 bentgrass .110”
- Fairways: Meyer zoysiagrass .500”
- Rough: Bluegrass / fescue 4-6”
- Bunkers: 68
- Water Hazard(s): 7 (In-Play on6 Holes)
- Average Green Size: 4,750 sq. ft.
- Stimpmeter: 11.0 ft.
- Purse/ Winner: $4,000,000 /$720,000
- FedEx Cup Points: 300
- Field: 156 Players
- Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes
- Playoff Format: Sudden Death (18, 18, 17, 18, 17, 18…)
- Course Scoring Average:
- 2025: 71.12 (+1.12), Rank 5 of 50
- Historic Cut Line:
- 2025: +1
ISCO Championship - Course Information
Course Architect:
Comparable Courses:
- Port Royal Golf Course – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – RESULTS
- The Country Club of Jackson – Sanderson Farms Championship – RESULTS
- Keene Trace Golf Club – 2024 ISCO Championship – RESULTS
Comparable Location (Louisville, Kentucky):
- Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) – Lexington, Kentucky – Barbasol Championship (2018-2023), ISCO Championship (2024)
- Valhalla Golf Club – Lexington, Kentucky – PGA Championship (2024, 2014, 2000, 1996)
Comparable Yardage (7,056 Yards):
Comparable Greens (A1/A4 bentgrass .110”):
- Torrey Pines Golf Course (North) – Bentgrass .100″ – Farmers Insurance Open
- Augusta National Golf Club – Bentgrass .125” – Masters Tournament
- TPC Craig Ranch – Bentgrass .100” – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Colonial Country Club – OO7XL bentgrass .100” – Charles Schwab Challenge
- TPC Deere Run – L-93 Bentgrass .100” – John Deere Classic
- Muirfield Village Golf Club– Bentgrass .090”– the Memorial
- TPC Twin Cities – Bentgrass .110” – 3M Open
- Yokohama Country Club (West Course) – Bentgrass – Baycurrent Classic
- Black Desert Resort – 007XL Bentgrass .120” – Black Desert Championship
Comparable Average Green Size (4,750 sq. ft.):
ISCO Championship - TV Information (ET)
ISCO Championship - Weather
ISCO Championship - Course/Tournament History
In 2018, the event relocated to Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, just south of Lexington. This move made history, as it marked the first regular PGA Tour event held in Kentucky in 59 years, dating back to the 1959 Kentucky Derby Open. While Valhalla Golf Club near Louisville has hosted several PGA Championships (1996, 2000, 2014, and 2024), the ISCO Championship represents the state’s only recurring PGA Tour stop. Starting in 2025, the tournament is set to moved again, to its current location, Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville.
As an alternate field event, the ISCO Championship does not offer the winner an automatic invitation to The Masters. However, the champion still earns a two-year PGA Tour exemption and a berth in the next PGA Championship. In August 2021, it was announced that beginning in 2022, the tournament would be co-sanctioned with the European Tour, making it a more internationally significant event. Notably, it also provides the top non-exempt finisher with a spot in The Open Championship, adding further incentive for up-and-coming players.
Previous Tournament Venues:
|Duration:
|Course:
|Location:
|2025-Present
|Hurstbourne Country Club
(Championship Course)
|Louisville, Kentucky
|2018-2024
|Keene Trace Golf Club
|Lexington, Kentucky
|2015-2017
|RTJ Trail (Grand National)
|Opelika, Alabama
Previous Tournament Names:
|Duration:
|Tournament Name:
|2024-Present
|ISCO Championship
|2015-2023
|Barbasol Championship
Tournament Records:
- 72-Hole Record:
- 262, Jim Herman (2019)
- 18-Hole Record:
- 61, Kelly Kraft (Round 3, 2019), Pierceson Coody (Round 1, 2024)
Course Records:
- 72-Hole Record:
- 270, William Mouw (2025)
- 18-Hole Record:
- 61, William Mouw (Round 4, 2025)
ISCO Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard
The Championship Course at Hurstbourne Country Club, originally designed by Chick Adams in 1966, is a classic par 70 layout featuring four par 3s, 12 par 4s, and two par 5s. In recent years, renowned architect Keith Foster oversaw an extensive restoration that modernized the course while preserving its traditional character. The project included reshaped green complexes, repositioned bunkers, improved teeing grounds, and subtle architectural refinements designed to restore the course's original strategic intent.
Measuring 7,056 yards, Hurstbourne is slightly shorter than the average PGA TOUR venue, but its length is far from the course's primary defense. Fairways average between 25 and 30 yards wide, making them narrower than most players see throughout the season and placing an emphasis on finding the proper angles into the greens.
Interestingly, last year's data suggested that driving distance was a greater advantage than driving accuracy. Even the most accurate drivers struggled to consistently hold the narrow fairways, allowing longer hitters to separate themselves by attacking the course from shorter approach distances.
The greens are among the course's most demanding features. Averaging approximately 4,750 square feet, they are significantly smaller than the PGA TOUR average, placing a premium on precise iron play and scrambling ability when greens are inevitably missed. The layout also features 68 bunkers, a relatively average total by TOUR standards, though many are strategically positioned to protect preferred landing areas and green complexes.
One unique wrinkle for the ISCO Championship is that the traditional front and back nines are reversed. The altered routing creates a different flow to the round and changes the finishing stretch, adding another layer of strategy for players throughout the week.
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ISCO Championship - Notable Par 3s
Hurstbourne Country Club’s four par 3s range from 162 to 233 yards. Last year, all of the par 3s had a scoring average over par.
Hole 9 | Par 3 | 162 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.043 (Difficulty Rank - 10)
This signature hole is a par 3 heading toward the classic clubhouse. An elevated tee and green require players to hit over the valley off the tee. Three cavernous bunkers make hitting the green difficult.
Hole 17 | Par 3 | 216 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.293 (Difficulty Rank - 3)
Numerous deep bunkers surround the sloping green placing a premium on good approach shots into this green. An approach area short and right of the green leaves an uphill chip shot onto the green. Shots over the green may funnel into a collection area leaving a difficult up-and-down save.
ISCO Championship - Notable Par 4s
There are twelve Par 4s at Hurstbourne Country Club, with the majority of those holes ranging between 400 and 450 yards. No. 8 is the shortest, listed at 344 yards, with the longest being No. 1, playing 515 yards. In terms of scoring average, the toughest par 4 at the ISCO Championship was the 1st hole.
Hole 1 | Par 4 | 515 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.434 (Difficulty Rank - 1)
Hole 5 | Par 4 | 430 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.125 (Difficulty Rank - 8)
This par 4 gives players two options from the tee. Shorter tee shots will require a long second shot over a low area to an elevated green. Longer tee shots may try to funnel to the low area leaving a shorter second shot, but those shots must avoid the creek that crosses in the low area. Approach shots to the right of the green fall off dramatically, requiring accuracy into the green.
Hole 14 | Par 4 | 438 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.163 (Difficulty Rank - 7)
The fourteenth hole is a par 4 with a sharp dogleg to the left. Tee shots with a high, long draw may carry the trees on the left resulting in a short second shot to the green. Tee shots to the corner of the dogleg will leave a mid- to short-iron approach shot. Three bunkers border the right side of the green, and shots over the green may end up in the greenside pond.
Hole 18 | Par 4 | 481 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.125 (Difficulty Rank - 5)
The final hole is a par 5 for the members, but a par 4 this week, that doglegs to the left. Long hitters may attempt to carry the collection of bunkers on the left-hand side, leaving a shorter approach shot into the green. A large tree to the left, 100 yards short of the green, will block approach shots that come from too far left. The elevated and relatively small green is surrounded by deep bunkers that must be avoided.
ISCO Championship - Notable Par 5s
There are only two Par 5s on the course: No. 7 and No. 10. These were the two easiest holes on the course last year in terms of a scoring average.
Hole 7 | Par 5 | 555 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.77 (Difficulty Rank - 17)
Hole 10 | Par 5 | 565 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.543 (Difficulty Rank - 18)
Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 9
ISCO Championship - Key Statistics
Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
Strokes Gained: Approach
Strokes Gained: Around the Green
Strokes Gained: Putting (Bentgrass)
Strokes Gained Total: Short Course (Less than 7,200 Yards)
Driving Distance Gained
Par 3 Scoring
Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 450-500 Yards
Par 5 Scoring: 550-600 Yards
Birdies or Better %
Bogey Avoidance
Proximity Gained: 75-125, 225+ Yards
Comparable Courses and Event History
ISCO Championship - The Field
The 2026 ISCO Championship features a 156-player field and is once again co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, giving players from both tours an opportunity to earn valuable FedExCup Points.
Rising star Jackson Koivun headlines the field despite a disappointing professional debut, where he missed the cut at last week's John Deere Classic. However, he returns to a venue where he enjoyed success as an amateur, finishing T6 at Hurstbourne Country Club last year.
Max Homa also headlines the field after finishing runner-up at the John Deere Classic and will look to carry that momentum into Kentucky. Defending champion William Mouw returns as well, aiming to successfully defend the first PGA TOUR title of his career.
Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:
- DP World Tour Ranking
- Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons
- Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List
- Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
- Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events
- PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
- Open Qualifying
- Top 20 Prior Season Korn Ferry Tour Points List
- Top 5 from PGA TOUR Q-School
- PGA TOUR University
- Top 10 and Ties from the Previous Event
- 101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
- Major Medical Extension
- Reorder for 111-125/300 Career Cuts
- Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.
- 126-150 on FedExCup Fall Points List
Exemptions:
- Drew Doyle: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Josiah Gilbert: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- J.B. Holmes: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Cooper Musselman: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Miles Russell: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Preston Stout: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Ashton Van Horne: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Jared Wolfe: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
Previous Winners in the Field (Event):
- William Mouw – 2025 (Hurstbourne Country Club)
- Troy Merritt – 2018 (Keene Trace Golf Club)
- Scott Piercy – 2015 ( Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail)
Notable Withdraws/ Changes:
- Jared Wolfe (receives sponsor exemption)
- Max McGreevy WD - Harry Higgs (in on his own number)
- Mark Hubbard WD - Taylor Montgomery IN
- Austin Eckroat WD - Cameron Champ IN
- Ashton Van Horne (receives sponsor exemption)
- Taylor Montgomery WD - Will Gordon IN
- Emiliano Grillo WD - Austin Cook IN
- Karl Vilips WD - Scott Piercy IN
ISCO Championship - The Odds
Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the ISCO Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.
|Golfer
|Odds
|Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ *DPWT
(Recent -> Past)
|Last 5 Finishes at the ISCO Championship
(Recent -> Past)
|Jackson Koivun
|+1475
|MC-T23
|T6
|Max Homa
|+1900
|2-T20-T22-MC-T52
|71
|Davis Thompson
|+2300
|T26-MC-T45-T35-MC
|T31
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+2400
|T12-T54-T32-MC-T35
|-
|William Mouw
|+2500
|T26-T65-T20-MC-MC
|WON
ISCO Championship - Recent Horses for Courses
|ISCO Championship
|Hurstbourne Country Club
|Golfer
|2025
|William Mouw
|WON
|Paul Peterson
|2
|Manuel Elvira
|3
|Vincent Whaley
|T4
|David Skinns
|T4
|Patrick Fishburn
|T6
|Jackson Koivun
|T6
|Luke List
|T8
|Ben Kohles
|T8
|Chad Ramey
|T8
|Nick Hardy
|T8
|Chan Kim
|T14
|Scott Piercy
|T14
|Hayden Springer
|T14
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|T14
|Beau Hossler
|T14
|Cameron Champ
|T14
|Peter Malnati
|T14
|Will Gordon
|T14
ISCO Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses
|ISCO Championship
|Hurstbourne Country Club
|Golfer
|2025
|Seungyul (S.Y.) Noh
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|Justin Lower
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|Austin Cook
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|Fabian Gomez
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|Cooper Musselman
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|Drew Doyle
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|MC
|Miles Russell
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|Nick Watney
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|MC
|Davis Bryant
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|J.B. Holmes
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|Daniel Iceman
|MC
ISCO Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)
- 2025: William Mouw (-10) – Hurstbourne Country Club
- Price: 66-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|19th
|8th
|11th
|28th
|5th
- 2024: Harry Hall (-22) – Keene Trace Golf Club
- Price: 60-1
- 2023: Vincent Norrman (-22) – Keene Trace Golf Club
- Price: 28-1
- 2022: Trey Mullinax (-25) – Keene Trace Golf Club
- Price: 150-1
- 2021: Séamus Power (-21) – Keene Trace Golf Club
- Price: 20-1
ISCO Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)
- 2025: William Mouw
- MC – John Deere Classic (PGA)
- T34 – Rocket Classic (PGA)
- MC – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
- MC – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)
- T27 – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic (PGA)
- 2024: Harry Hall
- T12 – John Deere Classic (PGA)
- T31 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
- T42 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
- MC – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)
- T40 – Myrtle Beach Classic (PGA)
- 2023: Vincent Norrman
- T24 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
- MC – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- MC – U.S. Open (MAJ)
- MC – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
- T48 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)
- 2022: Trey Mullinax
- MC – John Deere Classic (PGA)
- MC – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- 69 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
- MC – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)
- T32 – AT&T Byron Nelson (PGA)
- 2021: Seamus Power
- T8 – John Deere Classic (PGA)
- T8 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
- T19 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- T19 – Palmetto Championship (PGA)
- T9 – AT&T Byron Nelson (PGA)
ISCO Championship - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event
2025: William Mouw
- Tournament Debut
2024: Harry Hall
- Tournament Debut
2023: Vincent Norrman
- Tournament Debut
2022: Trey Mullinax
|Barbasol Championship
|Barbasol Championship
|Keene Trace Golf Club
|RTJ Trail (Grand National)
|2019
|2017
|MC
|T55
2021: Seamus Power
|Barbasol Championship
|Barbasol Championship
|Barbasol Championship
|Keene Trace Golf Club
|Keene Trace Golf Club
|RTJ Trail (Grand National)
|2019
|2018
|2017
|T53
|T34
|T18
Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!
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