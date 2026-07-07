July 7, 2026

2026 ISCO Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Hurstbourne Country Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

The PGA TOUR and DP World Tour head to Louisville, Kentucky, this week for the ISCO Championship, the alternate-field event opposite the Genesis Scottish Open. A 156-player field will take on Hurstbourne Country Club, with a mix of rising stars, PGA TOUR veterans, DP World Tour regulars, and players looking to secure valuable FedExCup points and a two-year PGA TOUR exemption with a victory.

Defending champion William Mouw returns to Hurstbourne after capturing his maiden PGA TOUR title here last season, the first year the tournament was held at the venue. This week's field includes several highly regarded young talents worth watching, including Jackson Koivun, Preston Stout, Benjamin James, Miles Russell, Luke Clanton, and Gordon Sargent, all of whom are viewed as future stars of the game.

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ISCO Championship - Tournament Information

Dates: July 9th – July 12th, 2026

Location: Louisville, Kentucky, United States

Course: Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course)

Course Type: Parkland

Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 12x 4’s / 2x 5’s)

Length: 7.056 yards

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Greens: A1/A4 bentgrass .110”

Fairways: Meyer zoysiagrass .500”

Rough: Bluegrass / fescue 4-6”

Bunkers: 68

Water Hazard(s): 7 (In-Play on6 Holes)

Average Green Size: 4,750 sq. ft.

Stimpmeter: 11.0 ft.

Purse/ Winner: $4,000,000 /$720,000

FedEx Cup Points: 300

Field: 156 Players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes

Playoff Format: Sudden Death (18, 18, 17, 18, 17, 18…)

Course Scoring Average: 2025: 71.12 (+1.12), Rank 5 of 50

Historic Cut Line: 2025: +1



ISCO Championship - Course Information

Course Architect:

Course Architect: Chick Adams (1966)

Recent Renovations: Keith Foster (2023 and 2024)

Comparable Courses:

Port Royal Golf Course – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – RESULTS

The Country Club of Jackson – Sanderson Farms Championship – RESULTS

Keene Trace Golf Club – 2024 ISCO Championship – RESULTS

Comparable Location (Louisville, Kentucky):

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) – Lexington, Kentucky – Barbasol Championship (2018-2023), ISCO Championship (2024)

Valhalla Golf Club – Lexington, Kentucky – PGA Championship (2024, 2014, 2000, 1996)

Comparable Yardage (7,056 Yards):

Waialae Country Club – 7,044 Yards – Sony Open in Hawaii

La Quinta Country Club – 7,060 Yards – The American Express

Sea Island Golf Club (Plantation Course) – 7,060 Yards – The RSM Classic

Spyglass Hill Golf Course – 7,071 Yards – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Comparable Greens (A1/A4 bentgrass .110”):

Torrey Pines Golf Course (North) – Bentgrass .100″ – Farmers Insurance Open

Augusta National Golf Club – Bentgrass .125” – Masters Tournament

TPC Craig Ranch – Bentgrass .100” – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Colonial Country Club – OO7XL bentgrass .100” – Charles Schwab Challenge

TPC Deere Run – L-93 Bentgrass .100” – John Deere Classic

Muirfield Village Golf Club– Bentgrass .090”– the Memorial

TPC Twin Cities – Bentgrass .110” – 3M Open

Yokohama Country Club (West Course) – Bentgrass – Baycurrent Classic

Black Desert Resort – 007XL Bentgrass .120” – Black Desert Championship

Comparable Average Green Size (4,750 sq. ft.):

La Quinta Country Club – 4,773 sq. ft. – The American Express

TPC Southwind – 4,500 sq. ft. – FedEx St. Jude Championship

PGA WEST (Pete Dye Stadium Course) – 5,000 sq. ft. – The American Express

Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) – 5,000 sq. ft. – Farmers Insurance Open

Spyglass Hill Golf Course – 5,000 sq. ft. – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Colonial Country Club – 5,000 sq. ft. – Charles Schwab Challenge

TPC River Highlands – 5,000 sq. ft. – Travelers Championship

ISCO Championship - TV Information (ET)

Round 1: Thursday, July 9th, 2026 Golf Channel – 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Round 2: Friday, July 10th, 2026 Golf Channel – 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Round 3: Saturday, July 11th, 2026 Golf Channel – 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Round 4: Sunday, July 12th, 2026 Golf Channel – 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM



ISCO Championship - Weather

ISCO Championship - Course/Tournament History

The ISCO Championship is a professional golf tournament held in Kentucky on the PGA Tour. Originally introduced in 2015 as the Barbasol Championship, it was created as an alternate event to the Scottish Open in July. The tournament initially took place in Alabama, with the first three editions held at the Grand National course of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Opelika, marking the PGA Tour’s return to Alabama for the first time since the 1990 PGA Championship.

In 2018, the event relocated to Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, just south of Lexington. This move made history, as it marked the first regular PGA Tour event held in Kentucky in 59 years, dating back to the 1959 Kentucky Derby Open. While Valhalla Golf Club near Louisville has hosted several PGA Championships (1996, 2000, 2014, and 2024), the ISCO Championship represents the state’s only recurring PGA Tour stop. Starting in 2025, the tournament is set to moved again, to its current location, Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville.

As an alternate field event, the ISCO Championship does not offer the winner an automatic invitation to The Masters. However, the champion still earns a two-year PGA Tour exemption and a berth in the next PGA Championship. In August 2021, it was announced that beginning in 2022, the tournament would be co-sanctioned with the European Tour, making it a more internationally significant event. Notably, it also provides the top non-exempt finisher with a spot in The Open Championship, adding further incentive for up-and-coming players.

Despite being held the same week as the Scottish Open, the ISCO Championship has carved out a valuable niche. It offers a crucial opportunity for lesser-known or developing players to secure status, earn FedEx Cup points, and break through on the PGA Tour.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration: Course: Location: 2025-Present Hurstbourne Country Club

(Championship Course) Louisville, Kentucky 2018-2024 Keene Trace Golf Club Lexington, Kentucky 2015-2017 RTJ Trail (Grand National) Opelika, Alabama

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name: 2024-Present ISCO Championship 2015-2023 Barbasol Championship

Tournament Records:

72-Hole Record: 262, Jim Herman (2019)



18-Hole Record: 61, Kelly Kraft (Round 3, 2019), Pierceson Coody (Round 1, 2024)



Course Records:

72-Hole Record: 270, William Mouw (2025)



18-Hole Record: 61, William Mouw (Round 4, 2025)



ISCO Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard

The Championship Course at Hurstbourne Country Club, originally designed by Chick Adams in 1966, is a classic par 70 layout featuring four par 3s, 12 par 4s, and two par 5s. In recent years, renowned architect Keith Foster oversaw an extensive restoration that modernized the course while preserving its traditional character. The project included reshaped green complexes, repositioned bunkers, improved teeing grounds, and subtle architectural refinements designed to restore the course's original strategic intent.

Measuring 7,056 yards, Hurstbourne is slightly shorter than the average PGA TOUR venue, but its length is far from the course's primary defense. Fairways average between 25 and 30 yards wide, making them narrower than most players see throughout the season and placing an emphasis on finding the proper angles into the greens.

Interestingly, last year's data suggested that driving distance was a greater advantage than driving accuracy. Even the most accurate drivers struggled to consistently hold the narrow fairways, allowing longer hitters to separate themselves by attacking the course from shorter approach distances.

The greens are among the course's most demanding features. Averaging approximately 4,750 square feet, they are significantly smaller than the PGA TOUR average, placing a premium on precise iron play and scrambling ability when greens are inevitably missed. The layout also features 68 bunkers, a relatively average total by TOUR standards, though many are strategically positioned to protect preferred landing areas and green complexes.

One unique wrinkle for the ISCO Championship is that the traditional front and back nines are reversed. The altered routing creates a different flow to the round and changes the finishing stretch, adding another layer of strategy for players throughout the week.

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ISCO Championship - Notable Par 3s

Hurstbourne Country Club’s four par 3s range from 162 to 233 yards. Last year, all of the par 3s had a scoring average over par.

Hole 9 | Par 3 | 162 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.043 (Difficulty Rank - 10)

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This signature hole is a par 3 heading toward the classic clubhouse. An elevated tee and green require players to hit over the valley off the tee. Three cavernous bunkers make hitting the green difficult.

Hole 17 | Par 3 | 216 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.293 (Difficulty Rank - 3)

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Numerous deep bunkers surround the sloping green placing a premium on good approach shots into this green. An approach area short and right of the green leaves an uphill chip shot onto the green. Shots over the green may funnel into a collection area leaving a difficult up-and-down save.

ISCO Championship - Notable Par 4s

There are twelve Par 4s at Hurstbourne Country Club, with the majority of those holes ranging between 400 and 450 yards. No. 8 is the shortest, listed at 344 yards, with the longest being No. 1, playing 515 yards. In terms of scoring average, the toughest par 4 at the ISCO Championship was the 1st hole.

Hole 1 | Par 4 | 515 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.434 (Difficulty Rank - 1)

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Players start from an elevated tee that requires a carry over a crossing creek. A collection of bunkers provide a good aiming point from the tee, but are reachable for long hitters. The creek continues along the right side of the fairway, crossing in front of the green. Approach shots may be played short and right of the green. Straight, accurate shots give players a good chance to start this side with a low score.

Hole 5 | Par 4 | 430 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.125 (Difficulty Rank - 8)

This par 4 gives players two options from the tee. Shorter tee shots will require a long second shot over a low area to an elevated green. Longer tee shots may try to funnel to the low area leaving a shorter second shot, but those shots must avoid the creek that crosses in the low area. Approach shots to the right of the green fall off dramatically, requiring accuracy into the green.

Hole 14 | Par 4 | 438 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.163 (Difficulty Rank - 7)

The fourteenth hole is a par 4 with a sharp dogleg to the left. Tee shots with a high, long draw may carry the trees on the left resulting in a short second shot to the green. Tee shots to the corner of the dogleg will leave a mid- to short-iron approach shot. Three bunkers border the right side of the green, and shots over the green may end up in the greenside pond.

Hole 18 | Par 4 | 481 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.125 (Difficulty Rank - 5)

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The final hole is a par 5 for the members, but a par 4 this week, that doglegs to the left. Long hitters may attempt to carry the collection of bunkers on the left-hand side, leaving a shorter approach shot into the green. A large tree to the left, 100 yards short of the green, will block approach shots that come from too far left. The elevated and relatively small green is surrounded by deep bunkers that must be avoided.

ISCO Championship - Notable Par 5s

There are only two Par 5s on the course: No. 7 and No. 10. These were the two easiest holes on the course last year in terms of a scoring average.

Hole 7 | Par 5 | 555 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.77 (Difficulty Rank - 17)

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This par 5 runs along the right-hand side of the main entry road. Starting with a spectacular view from the teebox, a creek runs along the entire right-hand side of the fairway. Large trees line the entry road along the left-hand side. Approach shots must avoid the large bunkers to the left and the creek on the right. This narrow green slopes from left to right with a swale in the middle portion of the green.

Hole 10 | Par 5 | 565 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.543 (Difficulty Rank - 18)

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The opening hole is a par 5 with a slight dogleg to the left. Fairway bunkers border both sides of the fairway off the tee, and another bunker guards the right side of the fairway on the approach. Deep bunkers surround the green with a pond to the left of the green.

Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 9

ISCO Championship - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bentgrass)

Strokes Gained Total: Short Course (Less than 7,200 Yards)

Driving Distance Gained

Par 3 Scoring

Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 450-500 Yards

Par 5 Scoring: 550-600 Yards

Birdies or Better %

Bogey Avoidance

Proximity Gained: 75-125, 225+ Yards

Comparable Courses and Event History

ISCO Championship - The Field

The 2026 ISCO Championship features a 156-player field and is once again co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, giving players from both tours an opportunity to earn valuable FedExCup Points.

Rising star Jackson Koivun headlines the field despite a disappointing professional debut, where he missed the cut at last week's John Deere Classic. However, he returns to a venue where he enjoyed success as an amateur, finishing T6 at Hurstbourne Country Club last year.

Max Homa also headlines the field after finishing runner-up at the John Deere Classic and will look to carry that momentum into Kentucky. Defending champion William Mouw returns as well, aiming to successfully defend the first PGA TOUR title of his career.

Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

DP World Tour Ranking

Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons

Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List

Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List

Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events

PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year

Open Qualifying

Top 20 Prior Season Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Top 5 from PGA TOUR Q-School

PGA TOUR University

Top 10 and Ties from the Previous Event

101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List

Major Medical Extension

Reorder for 111-125/300 Career Cuts

Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.

126-150 on FedExCup Fall Points List

Exemptions:

Drew Doyle : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Josiah Gilbert : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted J.B. Holmes : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Cooper Musselman : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Miles Russell : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Preston Stout : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Ashton Van Horne : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Jared Wolfe: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

William Mouw – 2025 (Hurstbourne Country Club)

– 2025 (Hurstbourne Country Club) Troy Merritt – 2018 (Keene Trace Golf Club)

– 2018 (Keene Trace Golf Club) Scott Piercy – 2015 ( Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail)

Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

Jared Wolfe (receives sponsor exemption)

Max McGreevy WD - Harry Higgs (in on his own number)

Mark Hubbard WD - Taylor Montgomery IN

Austin Eckroat WD - Cameron Champ IN

Ashton Van Horne (receives sponsor exemption)

Taylor Montgomery WD - Will Gordon IN

Emiliano Grillo WD - Austin Cook IN

Karl Vilips WD - Scott Piercy IN

ISCO Championship - The Odds

Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the ISCO Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ *DPWT

(Recent -> Past) Last 5 Finishes at the ISCO Championship

(Recent -> Past) Jackson Koivun +1475 MC-T23 T6 Max Homa +1900 2-T20-T22-MC-T52 71 Davis Thompson +2300 T26-MC-T45-T35-MC T31 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2400 T12-T54-T32-MC-T35 - William Mouw +2500 T26-T65-T20-MC-MC WON

ISCO Championship - Recent Horses for Courses

ISCO Championship Hurstbourne Country Club Golfer 2025 William Mouw WON Paul Peterson 2 Manuel Elvira 3 Vincent Whaley T4 David Skinns T4 Patrick Fishburn T6 Jackson Koivun T6 Luke List T8 Ben Kohles T8 Chad Ramey T8 Nick Hardy T8 Chan Kim T14 Scott Piercy T14 Hayden Springer T14 Thomas Rosenmueller T14 Beau Hossler T14 Cameron Champ T14 Peter Malnati T14 Will Gordon T14

ISCO Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses

ISCO Championship Hurstbourne Country Club Golfer 2025 Seungyul (S.Y.) Noh MC Adam Schenk MC Justin Lower MC Dylan Wu MC Ricardo Gouveia MC Austin Cook MC Adam Svensson MC Fabian Gomez MC Marcus Kinhult MC Brice Garnett MC Cooper Musselman MC Patton Kizzire MC Tom Vaillant MC Ryan Brehm MC Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC Adam Hadwin MC Chandler Phillips MC Drew Doyle MC Jacob Skov Olesen MC Jeremy Paul MC Miles Russell MC Takumi Kanaya MC Nick Watney MC Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC Brandon Robinson Thompson MC Davis Bryant MC Jens Dantorp MC J.B. Holmes MC Jeong Weon Ko MC Daniel Iceman MC

ISCO Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

2025: William Mouw (-10) – Hurstbourne Country Club Price: 66-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 19th 8th 11th 28th 5th

2024: Harry Hall (-22) – Keene Trace Golf Club Price: 60-1



2023: Vincent Norrman (-22) – Keene Trace Golf Club Price: 28-1



2022: Trey Mullinax (-25) – Keene Trace Golf Club Price: 150-1



2021: Séamus Power (-21) – Keene Trace Golf Club Price: 20-1



ISCO Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

2025: William Mouw MC – John Deere Classic (PGA) T34 – Rocket Classic (PGA) MC – RBC Canadian Open (PGA) MC – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA) T27 – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic (PGA)

2024: Harry Hall T12 – John Deere Classic (PGA) T31 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) T42 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA) MC – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA) T40 – Myrtle Beach Classic (PGA)

2023: Vincent Norrman T24 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) MC – Travelers Championship (PGA) MC – U.S. Open (MAJ) MC – RBC Canadian Open (PGA) T48 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)

2022: Trey Mullinax MC – John Deere Classic (PGA) MC – Travelers Championship (PGA) 69 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA) MC – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA) T32 – AT&T Byron Nelson (PGA)

2021: Seamus Power T8 – John Deere Classic (PGA) T8 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) T19 – Travelers Championship (PGA) T19 – Palmetto Championship (PGA) T9 – AT&T Byron Nelson (PGA)



ISCO Championship - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event

2025: William Mouw

Tournament Debut

2024: Harry Hall

Tournament Debut

2023: Vincent Norrman

Tournament Debut

2022: Trey Mullinax

Barbasol Championship Barbasol Championship Keene Trace Golf Club RTJ Trail (Grand National) 2019 2017 MC T55

2021: Seamus Power

Barbasol Championship Barbasol Championship Barbasol Championship Keene Trace Golf Club Keene Trace Golf Club RTJ Trail (Grand National) 2019 2018 2017 T53 T34 T18

Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

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