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2026 ISCO Championship: PGA Betting and Fantasy Preview - Key Stats, Course Breakdown, Tournament Trends, TV Times, and More

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2026 ISCO Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Hurstbourne Country Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

In This Article hide
ISCO Championship - Tournament Information
ISCO Championship - Course Information
ISCO Championship - TV Information (ET)
ISCO Championship - Weather
ISCO Championship - Course/Tournament History
ISCO Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard
ISCO Championship - Notable Par 3s
ISCO Championship - Notable Par 4s
ISCO Championship - Notable Par 5s
ISCO Championship - Key Statistics
ISCO Championship - The Field
ISCO Championship - The Odds
ISCO Championship - Recent Horses for Courses
ISCO Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses
ISCO Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)
ISCO Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)
ISCO Championship - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event
More PGA Analysis and Picks

The PGA TOUR and DP World Tour head to Louisville, Kentucky, this week for the ISCO Championship, the alternate-field event opposite the Genesis Scottish Open. A 156-player field will take on Hurstbourne Country Club, with a mix of rising stars, PGA TOUR veterans, DP World Tour regulars, and players looking to secure valuable FedExCup points and a two-year PGA TOUR exemption with a victory.

Defending champion William Mouw returns to Hurstbourne after capturing his maiden PGA TOUR title here last season, the first year the tournament was held at the venue. This week's field includes several highly regarded young talents worth watching, including Jackson Koivun, Preston Stout, Benjamin James, Miles Russell, Luke Clanton, and Gordon Sargent, all of whom are viewed as future stars of the game.

For those who have followed my work in the past, you know my betting picks are usually included within this article. This year will be a little different, as my official plays will be part of our RotoBaller PGA Premium packages. To get access to my top plays throughout the 2026 season, check out our awesome options now.

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ISCO Championship - Tournament Information

  • Dates: July 9th – July 12th, 2026
  • Location: Louisville, Kentucky, United States
  • Course: Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course)
  • Course Type: Parkland
  • Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 12x 4’s / 2x 5’s)
  • Length: 7.056 yards
  • Format: 72-hole stroke play
  • Greens: A1/A4 bentgrass .110”
  • Fairways: Meyer zoysiagrass .500”
  • Rough: Bluegrass / fescue 4-6”
  • Bunkers: 68
  • Water Hazard(s): 7 (In-Play on6 Holes)
  • Average Green Size: 4,750 sq. ft.
  • Stimpmeter: 11.0 ft.
  • Purse/ Winner: $4,000,000 /$720,000
  • FedEx Cup Points: 300
  • Field: 156 Players
  • Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes
  • Playoff Format: Sudden Death (18, 18, 17, 18, 17, 18…)
  • Course Scoring Average:
    • 2025: 71.12 (+1.12), Rank 5 of 50
  • Historic Cut Line:
    • 2025: +1

 

ISCO Championship - Course Information

Course Architect:

  • Course Architect: Chick Adams (1966)
  • Recent Renovations: Keith Foster (2023 and 2024)

Comparable Courses:

  • Port Royal Golf Course – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – RESULTS
  • The Country Club of Jackson – Sanderson Farms Championship – RESULTS
  • Keene Trace Golf Club – 2024 ISCO Championship – RESULTS

Comparable Location (Louisville, Kentucky):

  • Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) – Lexington, Kentucky – Barbasol Championship (2018-2023), ISCO Championship (2024)
  • Valhalla Golf Club – Lexington, Kentucky – PGA Championship (2024, 2014, 2000, 1996)

Comparable Yardage (7,056 Yards):

  • Waialae Country Club – 7,044 Yards – Sony Open in Hawaii
  • La Quinta Country Club – 7,060 Yards – The American Express
  • Sea Island Golf Club (Plantation Course) – 7,060 Yards – The RSM Classic
  • Spyglass Hill Golf Course – 7,071 Yards – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Comparable Greens (A1/A4 bentgrass .110”):

  • Torrey Pines Golf Course (North) – Bentgrass .100″ – Farmers Insurance Open
  • Augusta National Golf Club – Bentgrass .125” – Masters Tournament
  • TPC Craig Ranch – Bentgrass .100” – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
  • Colonial Country Club – OO7XL bentgrass .100” – Charles Schwab Challenge
  • TPC Deere Run – L-93 Bentgrass .100” – John Deere Classic
  • Muirfield Village Golf Club– Bentgrass .090”– the Memorial
  • TPC Twin Cities – Bentgrass .110” – 3M Open
  • Yokohama Country Club (West Course) – Bentgrass – Baycurrent Classic
  • Black Desert Resort – 007XL Bentgrass .120” – Black Desert Championship

Comparable Average Green Size (4,750 sq. ft.):

  • La Quinta Country Club – 4,773 sq. ft. – The American Express
  • TPC Southwind – 4,500 sq. ft. – FedEx St. Jude Championship
  • PGA WEST (Pete Dye Stadium Course) – 5,000 sq. ft. – The American Express
  • Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) – 5,000 sq. ft. – Farmers Insurance Open
  • Spyglass Hill Golf Course – 5,000 sq. ft. – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
  • Colonial Country Club – 5,000 sq. ft. – Charles Schwab Challenge
  • TPC River Highlands – 5,000 sq. ft. – Travelers Championship

 

ISCO Championship - TV Information (ET)

  • Round 1: Thursday, July 9th, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
  • Round 2: Friday, July 10th, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
  • Round 3: Saturday, July 11th, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
  • Round 4: Sunday, July 12th, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

 

ISCO Championship - Weather

 

ISCO Championship - Course/Tournament History

The ISCO Championship is a professional golf tournament held in Kentucky on the PGA Tour. Originally introduced in 2015 as the Barbasol Championship, it was created as an alternate event to the Scottish Open in July. The tournament initially took place in Alabama, with the first three editions held at the Grand National course of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Opelika, marking the PGA Tour’s return to Alabama for the first time since the 1990 PGA Championship.

In 2018, the event relocated to Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, just south of Lexington. This move made history, as it marked the first regular PGA Tour event held in Kentucky in 59 years, dating back to the 1959 Kentucky Derby Open. While Valhalla Golf Club near Louisville has hosted several PGA Championships (1996, 2000, 2014, and 2024), the ISCO Championship represents the state’s only recurring PGA Tour stop. Starting in 2025, the tournament is set to moved again, to its current location, Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville.

As an alternate field event, the ISCO Championship does not offer the winner an automatic invitation to The Masters. However, the champion still earns a two-year PGA Tour exemption and a berth in the next PGA Championship. In August 2021, it was announced that beginning in 2022, the tournament would be co-sanctioned with the European Tour, making it a more internationally significant event. Notably, it also provides the top non-exempt finisher with a spot in The Open Championship, adding further incentive for up-and-coming players.

Despite being held the same week as the Scottish Open, the ISCO Championship has carved out a valuable niche. It offers a crucial opportunity for lesser-known or developing players to secure status, earn FedEx Cup points, and break through on the PGA Tour.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration: Course: Location:
2025-Present Hurstbourne Country Club
(Championship Course)		 Louisville, Kentucky
2018-2024 Keene Trace Golf Club Lexington, Kentucky
2015-2017 RTJ Trail (Grand National) Opelika, Alabama

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name:
2024-Present ISCO Championship
2015-2023 Barbasol Championship

Tournament Records:

  • 72-Hole Record:
    • 262, Jim Herman (2019)
  • 18-Hole Record:
    • 61, Kelly Kraft (Round 3, 2019), Pierceson Coody (Round 1, 2024)

Course Records:

  • 72-Hole Record:
    • 270, William Mouw (2025)
  • 18-Hole Record:
    • 61, William Mouw (Round 4, 2025)

 

ISCO Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard

The Championship Course at Hurstbourne Country Club, originally designed by Chick Adams in 1966, is a classic par 70 layout featuring four par 3s, 12 par 4s, and two par 5s. In recent years, renowned architect Keith Foster oversaw an extensive restoration that modernized the course while preserving its traditional character. The project included reshaped green complexes, repositioned bunkers, improved teeing grounds, and subtle architectural refinements designed to restore the course's original strategic intent.

Measuring 7,056 yards, Hurstbourne is slightly shorter than the average PGA TOUR venue, but its length is far from the course's primary defense. Fairways average between 25 and 30 yards wide, making them narrower than most players see throughout the season and placing an emphasis on finding the proper angles into the greens.

Interestingly, last year's data suggested that driving distance was a greater advantage than driving accuracy. Even the most accurate drivers struggled to consistently hold the narrow fairways, allowing longer hitters to separate themselves by attacking the course from shorter approach distances.

The greens are among the course's most demanding features. Averaging approximately 4,750 square feet, they are significantly smaller than the PGA TOUR average, placing a premium on precise iron play and scrambling ability when greens are inevitably missed. The layout also features 68 bunkers, a relatively average total by TOUR standards, though many are strategically positioned to protect preferred landing areas and green complexes.

One unique wrinkle for the ISCO Championship is that the traditional front and back nines are reversed. The altered routing creates a different flow to the round and changes the finishing stretch, adding another layer of strategy for players throughout the week.

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ISCO Championship - Notable Par 3s

Hurstbourne Country Club’s four par 3s range from 162 to 233 yards. Last year, all of the par 3s had a scoring average over par.

Hole 9 | Par 3 | 162 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.043 (Difficulty Rank - 10)

This signature hole is a par 3 heading toward the classic clubhouse. An elevated tee and green require players to hit over the valley off the tee. Three cavernous bunkers make hitting the green difficult.

Hole 17 | Par 3 | 216 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.293 (Difficulty Rank - 3)

Numerous deep bunkers surround the sloping green placing a premium on good approach shots into this green. An approach area short and right of the green leaves an uphill chip shot onto the green. Shots over the green may funnel into a collection area leaving a difficult up-and-down save.

 

ISCO Championship - Notable Par 4s

There are twelve Par 4s at Hurstbourne Country Club, with the majority of those holes ranging between 400 and 450 yards. No. 8 is the shortest, listed at 344 yards, with the longest being No. 1, playing 515 yards. In terms of scoring average, the toughest par 4 at the ISCO Championship was the 1st hole.

Hole 1 | Par 4 | 515 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.434 (Difficulty Rank - 1)

Players start from an elevated tee that requires a carry over a crossing creek. A collection of bunkers provide a good aiming point from the tee, but are reachable for long hitters. The creek continues along the right side of the fairway, crossing in front of the green. Approach shots may be played short and right of the green. Straight, accurate shots give players a good chance to start this side with a low score.

Hole 5 | Par 4 | 430 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.125 (Difficulty Rank - 8)

This par 4 gives players two options from the tee. Shorter tee shots will require a long second shot over a low area to an elevated green. Longer tee shots may try to funnel to the low area leaving a shorter second shot, but those shots must avoid the creek that crosses in the low area. Approach shots to the right of the green fall off dramatically, requiring accuracy into the green.

Hole 14 | Par 4 | 438 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.163 (Difficulty Rank - 7)

The fourteenth hole is a par 4 with a sharp dogleg to the left. Tee shots with a high, long draw may carry the trees on the left resulting in a short second shot to the green. Tee shots to the corner of the dogleg will leave a mid- to short-iron approach shot. Three bunkers border the right side of the green, and shots over the green may end up in the greenside pond.

Hole 18 | Par 4 | 481 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.125 (Difficulty Rank - 5)

The final hole is a par 5 for the members, but a par 4 this week, that doglegs to the left. Long hitters may attempt to carry the collection of bunkers on the left-hand side, leaving a shorter approach shot into the green. A large tree to the left, 100 yards short of the green, will block approach shots that come from too far left. The elevated and relatively small green is surrounded by deep bunkers that must be avoided.

 

ISCO Championship - Notable Par 5s

There are only two Par 5s on the course: No. 7 and No. 10. These were the two easiest holes on the course last year in terms of a scoring average.

Hole 7 | Par 5 | 555 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.77 (Difficulty Rank - 17)

This par 5 runs along the right-hand side of the main entry road. Starting with a spectacular view from the teebox, a creek runs along the entire right-hand side of the fairway. Large trees line the entry road along the left-hand side. Approach shots must avoid the large bunkers to the left and the creek on the right. This narrow green slopes from left to right with a swale in the middle portion of the green.

Hole 10 | Par 5 | 565 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.543 (Difficulty Rank - 18)

The opening hole is a par 5 with a slight dogleg to the left. Fairway bunkers border both sides of the fairway off the tee, and another bunker guards the right side of the fairway on the approach. Deep bunkers surround the green with a pond to the left of the green.

Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 9

 

ISCO Championship - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bentgrass)

Strokes Gained Total: Short Course (Less than 7,200 Yards)

Driving Distance Gained

Par 3 Scoring

Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 450-500 Yards

Par 5 Scoring: 550-600 Yards

Birdies or Better %

Bogey Avoidance

Proximity Gained: 75-125, 225+ Yards

Comparable Courses and Event History

ISCO Championship - The Field

The 2026 ISCO Championship features a 156-player field and is once again co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, giving players from both tours an opportunity to earn valuable FedExCup Points.

Rising star Jackson Koivun headlines the field despite a disappointing professional debut, where he missed the cut at last week's John Deere Classic. However, he returns to a venue where he enjoyed success as an amateur, finishing T6 at Hurstbourne Country Club last year.

Max Homa also headlines the field after finishing runner-up at the John Deere Classic and will look to carry that momentum into Kentucky. Defending champion William Mouw returns as well, aiming to successfully defend the first PGA TOUR title of his career.

Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

  • DP World Tour Ranking
  • Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons
  • Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List
  • Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
  • Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
  • PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events
  • PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
  • Open Qualifying
  • Top 20 Prior Season Korn Ferry Tour Points List
  • Top 5 from PGA TOUR Q-School
  • PGA TOUR University
  • Top 10 and Ties from the Previous Event
  • 101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
  • Major Medical Extension
  • Reorder for 111-125/300 Career Cuts
  • Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.
  • 126-150 on FedExCup Fall Points List

Exemptions:

  • Drew Doyle: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
  • Josiah Gilbert: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
  • J.B. Holmes: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
  • Cooper Musselman: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
  • Miles Russell: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
  • Preston Stout: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
  • Ashton Van Horne: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
  • Jared Wolfe: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

  • William Mouw – 2025 (Hurstbourne Country Club)
  • Troy Merritt – 2018 (Keene Trace Golf Club)
  • Scott Piercy – 2015 ( Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail)

Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

  • Jared Wolfe (receives sponsor exemption)
  • Max McGreevy WD - Harry Higgs (in on his own number)
  • Mark Hubbard WD - Taylor Montgomery IN
  • Austin Eckroat WD - Cameron Champ IN
  • Ashton Van Horne (receives sponsor exemption)
  • Taylor Montgomery WD - Will Gordon IN
  • Emiliano Grillo WD - Austin Cook IN
  • Karl Vilips WD - Scott Piercy IN

 

ISCO Championship - The Odds

Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the ISCO Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ *DPWT
(Recent -> Past)		 Last 5 Finishes at the ISCO Championship
(Recent -> Past)
Jackson Koivun +1475 MC-T23 T6
Max Homa +1900 2-T20-T22-MC-T52 71
Davis Thompson +2300 T26-MC-T45-T35-MC T31
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2400 T12-T54-T32-MC-T35 -
William Mouw +2500 T26-T65-T20-MC-MC WON

 

ISCO Championship - Recent Horses for Courses

ISCO Championship
Hurstbourne Country Club
Golfer 2025
William Mouw WON
Paul Peterson 2
Manuel Elvira 3
Vincent Whaley T4
David Skinns T4
Patrick Fishburn T6
Jackson Koivun T6
Luke List T8
Ben Kohles T8
Chad Ramey T8
Nick Hardy T8
Chan Kim T14
Scott Piercy T14
Hayden Springer T14
Thomas Rosenmueller T14
Beau Hossler T14
Cameron Champ T14
Peter Malnati T14
Will Gordon T14

 

ISCO Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses

ISCO Championship
Hurstbourne Country Club
Golfer 2025
Seungyul (S.Y.) Noh MC
Adam Schenk MC
Justin Lower MC
Dylan Wu MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC
Austin Cook MC
Adam Svensson MC
Fabian Gomez MC
Marcus Kinhult MC
Brice Garnett MC
Cooper Musselman MC
Patton Kizzire MC
Tom Vaillant MC
Ryan Brehm MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC
Adam Hadwin MC
Chandler Phillips MC
Drew Doyle MC
Jacob Skov Olesen MC
Jeremy Paul MC
Miles Russell MC
Takumi Kanaya MC
Nick Watney MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC
Brandon Robinson Thompson MC
Davis Bryant MC
Jens Dantorp MC
J.B. Holmes MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC
Daniel Iceman MC

 

ISCO Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

  • 2025: William Mouw (-10) – Hurstbourne Country Club
    • Price: 66-1
SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
19th 8th 11th 28th 5th
  • 2024: Harry Hall (-22) – Keene Trace Golf Club
    • Price: 60-1
  • 2023: Vincent Norrman (-22) – Keene Trace Golf Club
    •  Price: 28-1
  • 2022: Trey Mullinax (-25) – Keene Trace Golf Club
    • Price: 150-1
  • 2021: Séamus Power (-21) – Keene Trace Golf Club
    • Price: 20-1

 

ISCO Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

  • 2025: William Mouw
    • MC – John Deere Classic (PGA)
    • T34 – Rocket Classic (PGA)
    • MC – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
    • MC – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)
    • T27 – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic (PGA)
  • 2024: Harry Hall
    • T12 – John Deere Classic (PGA)
    • T31 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
    • T42 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
    • MC – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)
    • T40 – Myrtle Beach Classic (PGA)
  • 2023: Vincent Norrman
    • T24 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
    • MC – Travelers Championship (PGA)
    • MC – U.S. Open (MAJ)
    • MC – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
    • T48 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)
  • 2022: Trey Mullinax
    • MC – John Deere Classic (PGA)
    • MC – Travelers Championship (PGA)
    • 69 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
    • MC – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)
    • T32 – AT&T Byron Nelson (PGA)
  • 2021: Seamus Power
    • T8 – John Deere Classic (PGA)
    • T8 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
    • T19 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
    • T19 – Palmetto Championship (PGA)
    • T9 – AT&T Byron Nelson (PGA)

 

ISCO Championship - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event

2025: William Mouw

  • Tournament Debut

2024: Harry Hall

  • Tournament Debut

2023: Vincent Norrman

  • Tournament Debut

2022: Trey Mullinax

Barbasol Championship Barbasol Championship
Keene Trace Golf Club RTJ Trail (Grand National)
2019 2017
MC T55

2021: Seamus Power

Barbasol Championship Barbasol Championship Barbasol Championship
Keene Trace Golf Club Keene Trace Golf Club RTJ Trail (Grand National)
2019 2018 2017
T53 T34 T18

Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

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Christopher Bell

Is Christopher Bell Worth Rostering for Chicagoland Lineups?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Chicagoland?
William Byron

Is an Underrated DFS Option for Chicagoland Lineups
Chase Elliott

Should Fantasy Managers Consider Chase Elliott for Chicagoland DFS Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Could Carson Hocevar be A Top-10 Contender at Chicagoland?
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Day-to-Day After Injuring his Toe on Sunday
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland
Byron Buxton

Aggravates Hip Injury, Pulled Early on Sunday
Joey Logano

Qualifies Outside of the Top 30 at Chicagoland
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Dodgers Lineup Against Padres
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman Worth Consideration for Tournament DFS Lineups at Chicagoland?
Ty Gibbs

Could Contend at Chicagoland
Chris Buescher

Qualifies Third at Chicagoland
Brad Keselowski

Has Best Qualifying Result of Season at Chicagoland
Corey Heim

an Easy DFS Play at Chicagoland
Brandon Woodruff

to Go Back on Injured List With Inflamed Labrum
Mike Trout

Could Return on Tuesday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

to Rest Back During All-Star Break
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Hopeful" Shohei Ohtani Will Return on Sunday
Mike Trout

Hoping to Return Next Week
Emil Andrae

Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Maple Leafs
Hendrix Lapierre

Signs Two-Year Deal With Penguins
UTA

Mammoth Bring in Andrew Peeke on One-Year Deal
TOR

Gavin McKenna Signs Entry-Level Contract With Maple Leafs
DAL

Jamie Benn Ready for Year 18 With Stars
Shohei Ohtani

Dealing With Bicep Injury
Leo Carlsson

Receives Huge Offer Sheet From Flyers
Shea Langeliers

Leaves Friday's Game Early With Thumb Injury
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Heading to Concussion Injured List
Ryan Helsley

Orioles Place Ryan Helsley on Injured List With Elbow Discomfort
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
MIN

Maxim Shabanov Looks for Fresh Start With Wild
NJ

David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

Earns Three-Year Extension From Canadiens
Jacob Middleton

Heads to Calgary
Blake Coleman

Wild Acquire Blake Coleman
Connor Bedard

Injures Left Shoulder in Practice
WAS

Alex Ovechkin Signs Up for 22nd Season
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Removed Early on Thursday After Being Hit in the Head
Willson Contreras

Suspended Seven Games
Cole Ragans

Undergoes UCL Repair, Likely Out Until Midseason in 2027
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
CFB

Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Zach Werenski

Sticking With Blue Jackets
COL

Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
Christian Walker

Departs Early With Back Stiffness
Mookie Betts

Dealing With Wrist Soreness
Will Smith

Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
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