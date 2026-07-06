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Horse For The Course: PGA DFS Course History - 2026 Genesis Scottish Open

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Rory McIlroy - PGA DFS Picks, Golf Betting Picks

Todd McGill's DraftKings, FanDuel PGA DFS picks for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club. Picks for daily fantasy golf based on course history.

As we've seen many times throughout the 2026 season, holding the 54-hole lead down the stretch on the final day proved to be incredibly difficult. A double-bogey on the 72nd hole by Ben Kohles, who began the day tied for third, laid the way for Chris Gotterup to capture his third win of the season after a final-round 62.

It was a more emotional ride in Illinois than many thought would be the case entering the week. The drama that unfolded helped build momentum for what's coming across the pond in the next couple of events, beginning this week with the Genesis Scottish Open. A traditionally strong event for many years on the DP World Tour, it's been on an even higher stature since being co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour beginning in 2022.

While it hasn't been an official part of the PGA Tour schedule, this national open has been held at the Renaissance Club since 2019. There are many high-profile players with plenty of experience around this track to highlight the course horses going into Thursday.

Horse For The Course is an article highlighting players in this week's field with elite course history and is part of our free PGA DFS content here at RotoBaller. For some of the favorite DFS plays of the week, check out the Core Four article, written by my buddy Joe Nicely, here at RotoBaller every Wednesday. It's part of our amazing PGA Premium package that includes an all-new PGA Research Station, Lineup Builder & Optimizer, and some of the best articles in the PGA DFS industry! You can sign up now using the Promo Code TDG for an extra 30% discount at checkout!

 

2026 Genesis Scottish Open

While not bearing the moniker of a Signature Event, this week might as well be considered as such, with 14 of the world's top 20 players in the field. The top of the board is loaded, as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy prepare for the year's final major. However, this week's venue and overall playability aren't the same as what players will face next week at Royal Birkdale.

Much of what happens over these four days is weather-dependent. Scoring stays in the single digits under par when the wind gets blustery, while calm conditions could inflate scoring to -15 to -20 under par.

With talk of a divided tour schedule and the reshaping of the overall PGA Tour structure, it remains to be seen what will come of events with a more nuanced field make-up like this week. This event carries significant meaning beyond the parameters of the PGA Tour, as the game's historical roots, in part, flow through this tournament.

Be sure to read our other top-notch weekly PGA DFS articles and Player News/Matchup Outlook Posts to help you win big!

 

The Renaissance Club

Par 70 - 7,282 | Greens: Fine fescue/Poa annua | Designed By: Tom Doak

Looking at past winners of this event since 2019, but even more so since 2022, it's evident that bombers typically feast at the Renaissance Club because of its wide, inviting fairways. This hasn't swayed much with or without wind, as Mother Nature is generally more harmful here on approach shots and around the green rather than off the tee.

As we'll see this week and next, the green surfaces in this part of the world aren't as lightning-fast as we find in the States. This is perhaps the biggest misconception in models that don't take green speeds into account, because it can produce anomalies in putting statistics found in most weeks.

Most of what works around here is elite ball striking that emphasises power, with the ability to have a spike putting week. Long iron play will be a big focus, as will par-5 scoring. With three of them on the scorecard, most winners have taken advantage en route to victory.

 

Recent John Deere Classic Winners

  • 2025: Chris Gotterup (-15)
  • 2024: Robert MacIntyre (-18)
  • 2023: Rory McIlroy (-15)
  • 2022: Xander Schauffele (-7)
  • 2021: Min Woo Lee (-18) *Before co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour

 

The Horse

Rory McIlroy

Notable Finishes: 1st ('23), T2 ('25), T4 ('24)

At this point, it seems inevitable that Rory McIlroy will be in the mix this week at the Scottish Open, as he has been each of the three times he's played. The Northern Irishman won his debut appearance and has since further enhanced his total strokes gained average (3.031) at this event, which nearly doubles that of anyone else in the field with more than one appearance.

He's already proven he doesn't need his best to contend here. His length off the tee allows for some mistakes elsewhere, and he has typically putted well on slower surfaces over his career. For McIlroy, it's about avoiding the blow-up holes and keeping the pedal down if things turn into a birdie fest.

 

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The Ponies

Ludvig Aberg

Notable Finishes: T4 ('24), T8 ('25)


While things have cooled off over the last few events for Ludvig Aberg, he'll get an opportunity to turn the tide this week at the Renaissance Club. Another player who has only played in this event the last three seasons, he has been a dominant ball striker who has averaged over a stroke gained per round in combined scoring between approach and off-the-tee efforts.

The other intriguing stat line comes on the green, where he's averaged 1.125 strokes gained over his last two appearances. If he finds his way into contention, there is little resistance from tee to green to throw him off track without having some poor mental errors. Look for the 26-year-old to get back on track this week.

Tom Kim

Notable Finishes: 3rd ('22), T6 ('23)


The reasons for Tom Kim's ability to flourish at the Renaissance Club remain undetermined, as he lacks the level of long-iron play needed to succeed at this property. However, he is the sixth-ranked player in the field in strokes gained on approach at this golf course.

Based on the high variation in winning score, Kim is better equipped to battle through a gritty test of attrition than to make 20+ birdies over four days. He typically doesn't make enough putts to hang around in birdie fests, but his strong showing at the US Open last month is proof he has all the grind necessary to hang here in certain conditions.

 

Wyndham Clark

Notable Finishes: T10 ('24), T11 ('25), T16 ('22)


It's been quite the month for Wyndham Clark, who continued his hot play at the Travelers Championship fresh off his US Open victory. Love him or hate him, he's proving to be a well-rounded player capable of winning on any golf course. He found himself two back last season heading into the final round before a 71 took him out of contention.

Clark has been lights-out with the putter, which has also been the leading club in the bag here in his last two appearances. He may not be the prototypical ball striker who has won here in recent memory, but anything is possible when the hole looks as big as a manhole cover. Expect Clark to continue his solid form across the pond.

 

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More PGA Analysis and Picks

Horse For The Course: Scottish Open
OAD Picks: John Deere Classic (Premium)
PGA DFS Roundtable John Deere (Premium)
PGA Betting Roundtable: John Deere (Premium)


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