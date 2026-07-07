2026 Genesis Scottish Open betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, The Renaissance Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.
The PGA TOUR heads to North Berwick, Scotland, this week for the Genesis Scottish Open, the final event before players make the short trip to Royal Birkdale for next week's Open Championship. Co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, the tournament features a loaded 156-player field that includes many of the world's best players, along with standouts from the LIV Golf League and the Korean Tour.
Defending champion Chris Gotterup returns looking to build on his momentum after capturing the John Deere Classic last week in Silvis, Illinois. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field as he continues his search for a second victory of the season, while World No. 2 Rory McIlroy returns to one of his favorite venues after winning here in 2023.
For those who have followed my work in the past, you know my betting picks are usually included within this article. This year will be a little different, as my official plays will be part of our RotoBaller PGA Premium packages. To get access to my top plays throughout the 2026 season, check out our awesome options now.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
Genesis Scottish Open - Tournament Information
- Dates: July 9th – July 12th, 2026
- Location: North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Course Type: Ocean Links
- Par: 70 (5x 3’s / 10x 4’s / 3x 5’s)
- Length: 7,282 yards
- Format: 72-hole stroke play
- Greens: Fescue
- Fairways: Fescue
- Rough: Fescue 3″ – 5″
- Bunkers: 83
- Water Hazard(s): 0 (In-Play on 0 Holes)
- Average Green Size: 7,000 sq. ft.
- Stimpmeter: 10.0 ft.
- Purse/ Winner: $9,000,000 /$1,620,000
- FedEx Cup Points: 500
- Field: 156 Players
- Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes
- Playoff Format: Sudden Death (18 repeatedly)
Genesis Scottish Open - Course Information
Course Architect:
Comparable Courses:
- St. Andrews (Old Course) – The 2022 Open Championship – RESULTS
- Royal St. George’s – The 2021 Open Championship – RESULTS
- Royal Portrush – The 2019 Open Championship – RESULTS
- Royal Birkdale – The 2017 Open Championship – RESULTS
Comparable Location (North Berwick, Scotland):
- St. Andrews (Old Course) – St Andrews, Scotland – The 2022 Open
Designer Link (Tom Doak):
- Memorial Park Golf Course – Tom Doak Renovation (2019) – Cadence Bank Houston Open
- St. George’s Golf and Country Club – Tom Doak Renovation (2014) – 2022 Canadian Open
Comparable Yardage (7,282 Yards):
Comparable Greens (Fescue):
- Royal Portrush Golf Club – Fescue .157” – The 2025 Open
- St. Andrews (Old Course) – Fescue / Brown top bentgrass / Poa annua 3.5mm (.138”) – The 2022 Open
Comparable Average Green Size (7,000 sq. ft.):
Genesis Scottish Open - TV Information (ET)
Genesis Scottish Open - Weather
Genesis Scottish Open - Course/Tournament History
The Scottish Open began in 1972 as the Sunbeam Electric Scottish Open, first played at Downfield Golf Club. The following year, the tournament moved to the Old Course at St Andrews. However, after the 1973 edition, the event disappeared from the schedule due to unresolved television rights, and it remained dormant from 1974 through 1985.
In 1986, the tournament was revived as the Bell’s Scottish Open at Haggs Castle Golf Club. Just a year later, it shifted to Gleneagles, where it remained until 1994. The event was then held at Carnoustie for two years in 1995 and 1996, during which it officially adopted the name “Scottish Open.”
From 1997 through 2010, the event found a long-term home at Loch Lomond, though it cycled through multiple title sponsors. In 2011, due to financial issues at Loch Lomond, the tournament moved to Castle Stuart Golf Links, which hosted it through 2013.
Between 2014 and 2018, the Scottish Open rotated across a few different courses before settling at its current venue, The Renaissance Club, in 2019. A major milestone came in 2022, when the tournament became a co-sanctioned event between the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour. Genesis also came on board as the title sponsor.
The Renaissance Club, located in East Lothian, Scotland, is one of the newer additions to the world’s top golf venues. Opened in 2008 and designed by Tom Doak, the course quickly gained recognition for its coastal beauty and unique blend of traditional Scottish links features with modern architecture. Nestled between historic neighbors like Muirfield and North Berwick, The Renaissance Club has become a premier stop in the summer schedule, known for its challenging layout, impeccable conditioning, and striking views of the Firth of Forth.
Previous Tournament Venues:
|Duration:
|Course:
|Location:
|2022-Present
|The Renaissance Club
|North Berwick, Scotland
Previous Tournament Names:
|Duration:
|Tournament Name:
|2022-Present
|Genesis Scottish Open
Course Records:
- 72-Hole Record:
- 262 – Bernd Wiesberger (2019), Robert MacIntyre (2024)
- 18-Hole Record:
- 61, Bernd Wiesberger (second round, 2019), Byeong Hun An (first round, 2023), Chris Gotterup (second round, 2025)
Genesis Scottish Open - Course Guide/ Scorecard
Originally designed by Tom Doak and opened in 2008, The Renaissance Club is a par 70 layout featuring five par 3s, 10 par 4s, and three par 5s. Situated along Scotland's famed Golf Coast, the course blends a modern links-style design with the natural dunes and coastal terrain, providing a stern but fair test in the ever-changing seaside conditions.
At 7,282 yards, The Renaissance Club measures almost exactly at the PGA TOUR average, ranking 18th of 44 courses in total yardage. The fairways are relatively narrow, averaging just 32 yards wide, which ranks 16th on TOUR and places an emphasis on finding the short grass.
The greens are one of the course's defining features. Averaging roughly 7,000 square feet, they rank among the largest on the PGA TOUR schedule, giving players plenty of birdie opportunities if they can position themselves well off the tee. The course is also well protected by 83 bunkers, the 12th most of any venue on TOUR, making precision around the greens especially important.
When the Genesis Scottish Open became a co-sanctioned event between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour in 2022, The Renaissance Club played as a par 71 at 7,293 yards. Tournament officials made a significant change the following year, converting the short par-5 seventh hole into a demanding par 4. That adjustment reduced the course to its current par 70 and brought the overall yardage down to 7,237 yards.
Prior to the 2025 championship, two holes were lengthened. The fifth hole was extended from 338 to 347 yards, while the 11th hole increased from 475 to 511 yards, bringing the total yardage to its current 7,282 yards. The layout remains unchanged for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Did you know RotoBaller has a Premium PGA DFS and Betting subscription? Check out the recent big winner below! Show your support for Patrick by using discount code GATOR to save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass, this week only. Gain full access to all Premium articles, DFS and betting tools, Lineup Optimizer, Research Station and weekly picks from proven winners!
Wyndham Clark wins the U.S. Open!
We also cash Tommy Fleetwood Top 20 and Hatton over Morikawa. https://t.co/OSIle5hYsW pic.twitter.com/ozw4lAxGiI
— Gator Sports Betting (@GatorBetting) June 21, 2026
The King of DFS did it again in R3 Showdown. @draftmasterflex pic.twitter.com/NojMJ9uJp8
— RotoBaller PGA (@RotoBallerPGA) March 8, 2026
It’s always fun to hit an outright, especially when it’s over 100/1 and with a player that has a story like Gary Woodland!
Catch my @Novig picks FREE every week @RotoBaller 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDWt2asRnA
— Joe Nicely (@JoeNicely) March 29, 2026
Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 13
Genesis Scottish Open - Key Statistics
Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
Strokes Gained: Approach
Strokes Gained: Around the Green
Strokes Gained: Putting (Fescue)
Driving Distance Gained
Par 3 Scoring: 201-225 Yards
Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 450-500 Yards
Par 5 Scoring: 550-600 Yards
Scrambling %
Bogey Avoidance
Birdies or Better %
Proximity Gained: 200+ Yards
Comparable Courses and Event History
Genesis Scottish Open - The Field
The 2026 Genesis Scottish Open features one of the strongest fields outside of the four major championships, with 156 players set to compete at The Renaissance Club. Twenty-eight of the top 40 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field, led by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy.
Scheffler enters the week still searching for his second victory of the season. While he has only one win, he has remained remarkably consistent, recording four runner-up finishes. He also returns to a venue where he has found success, posting back-to-back top-10 finishes in his last two appearances at The Renaissance Club.
McIlroy has been equally impressive at this event throughout his career. The Northern Irishman has finished inside the top five in each of his last three starts at The Renaissance Club, highlighted by his victory in 2023.
Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:
- Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List
- Current Leaders for FedExCup Points through Travelers Championship
- Sponsor Exemption - Restricted to PGA TOUR Members (2)
- DP World Tour Eligibility -75 Players from DPWT Eligibility Ranking
- Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted (3)
- Three (3) Spots allocated to the KPGA
Debutants in the Field (Event):
Exemptions:
- Padraig Harrington: Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted (3)
- Charley Hoffman: Sponsor Exemption - Restricted to PGA TOUR Members (2)
- Scott Jamieson: Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted (3)
- Brooks Koepka: Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted (3)
- Danny Willett: Sponsor Exemption - Restricted to PGA TOUR Members (2)
Previous Winners in the Field (Event):
- Christopher Gotterup – 2025
- Robert MacIntyre – 2024
- Rory McIlroy – 2023
- Xander Schauffele – 2022
- Min Woo Lee – 2021
- Aaron Rai – 2020
- Bernd Wiesberger – 2019
- Alex Noren – 2016
Players with ties to Scotland in the Field:
Birthplace:
- Ewen Ferguson – Glasgow, Scotland
- Grant Forrest – North Berwick, Scotland
- Calum Hill – Kirkcaldy, Fife, Scotland
- Scott Jamieson – Glasgow, Scotland
- Robert MacIntyre – Oban, Argyll and Bute, Scotland
- Connor Syme – Drumoig, Fife, Scotland
Notable Withdraws/ Changes:
- Jhonattan Vegas WD / Michael Brennan IN
- Taylor Pendrith WD /Adrien Dumont de Chassart IN
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart WD / Rico Hoey IN
- Keith Mitchell WD / William Mouw IN
- Rico Hoey WD / Max McGreevy IN
- Michael Hollick IN (Winner of BMW International Open)
- Oliver Lindell IN
- William Mouw WD / Austin Eckroat IN
- Tony Finau WD / Brice Garnett IN
- Brice Garnett WD / Chandler Phillips IN
Genesis Scottish Open - The Odds
Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour / LIV and their last results at the Genesis Scottish Open. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.
|Golfer
|Odds
|Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ *LIV
(Recent -> Past)
|Last 5 Finishes at the Genesis Scottish Open
(Recent -> Past)
|Scottie Scheffler
|+500
|2-T4-T12-3-T14
|T8-T3-MC
|Rory McIlroy
|+920
|T32-T12-T7-T19-WON
|T2-T4-WON
|Jon Rahm
|+1300
|MC-2*-T16*-T2-T8*
|T55
|Xander Schauffele
|+1800
|T51-T11-T29-T7-T60
|T8-T15-T42-WON
|Ludvig Aberg
|+2000
|T55-T17-39-T17-T4
|T8-T4-MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2050
|T14-R11-T11-T4-MC
|T34-T34-T6-T4
Genesis Scottish Open - Recent Horses for Courses
|Genesis Scottish Open
|Genesis Scottish Open
|Genesis Scottish Open
|Genesis Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club
|The Renaissance Club
|The Renaissance Club
|The Renaissance Club
|Golfer
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Rory McIlroy
|T2
|T4
|WON
|-
|Tom Kim
|T17
|T15
|T6
|3
|Wyndham Clark
|T11
|T10
|T25
|T16
|Tommy Fleetwood
|T34
|T34
|T6
|T4
|Xander Schauffele
|T8
|T15
|T42
|WON
|Robert MacIntyre
|T65
|WON
|2
|MC
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-
|-
|T6
|T24
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|T4
|T39
|T6
|MC
|Jordan L Smith
|T22
|MC
|T12
|T24
|Scottie Scheffler
|T8
|-
|T3
|MC
|Ludvig Aberg
|T8
|T4
|MC
|-
|Adam Scott
|T17
|2
|MC
|-
|Richard Mansell
|T22
|T10
|MC
|-
Genesis Scottish Open - Recent Donkeys for Courses
|Genesis Scottish Open
|Genesis Scottish Open
|Genesis Scottish Open
|Genesis Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club
|The Renaissance Club
|The Renaissance Club
|The Renaissance Club
|Golfer
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|MC
|MC
|-
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|MC
|MC
|-
|Danny Willett
|MC
|-
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|T47
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|MC
|MC
|T42
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|T36
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|MC
|MC
|T24
|Sungjae Im
|MC
|MC
|T4
|MC
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|-
|MC
|-
|Adrian Meronk
|-
|-
|MC
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|Scott Jamieson
|-
|MC
|MC
|-
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|MC
|75
|-
Genesis Scottish Open - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)
- 2025: Chris Gotterup (-15)
- Price: 150-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|3rd
|7th
|46th
|9th
|3rd
- 2024: Robert Macintyre (-18)
- Price: 55-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|8th
|4th
|5th
|45th
|16th
- 2023: Rory McIlroy (-15)
- Price: 8-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|3rd
|1st
|4th
|38th
|29th
- 2022: Xander Schauffele (-7)
- Price: 20-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|16th
|1st
|7th
|15th
|27th
Genesis Scottish Open - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)
- 2025: Chris Gotterup
- T21 – John Deere Classic (PGA)
- T26 – Rocket Classic (PGA)
- T23 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
- MC – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
- T28 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)
- 2024: Robert Macintyre
- MC – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
- T16 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- MC – U.S. Open (MAJ)
- T8 – PGA Championship (MAJ)
- WON – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
- 2023: Rory McIlroy
- T7 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- 2 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
- T9 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
- T7 – the Memorial Tournament (PGA)
- T7 – PGA Championship (MAJ)
- 2022: Xander Schauffele
- WON – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- T14 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
- T18 – the Memorial Tournament (PGA)
- T13 – PGA Championship (MAJ)
- T5 – AT&T Byron Nelson (PGA)
Genesis Scottish Open - Previous Winners’ Finishes at Course
2025: Chris Gotterup
|Genesis Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club
|2024
|MC
2024: Robert Macintyre
|Genesis Scottish Open
|Genesis Scottish Open
|Abrdn Scottish Open
|Aberdeen Standard Investments
Scottish Open
|Aberdeen Standard Investments
Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club
|The Renaissance Club
|The Renaissance Club
|The Renaissance Club
|The Renaissance Club
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2
|MC
|T18
|T14
|MC
2023: Rory McIlroy
|abrdn Scottish Open
|Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club
|The Renaissance Club
|2021
|2019
|MC
|T34
2022: Xander Schauffele
|abrdn Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club
|2021
|T10
Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!
More PGA Analysis and Picks
Win More With RotoBaller
Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners! RotoBaller's PGA Premium Packages feature several savvy analysts and proven winners for DFS and betting.
Our very own Joe Nicely took down a big DraftKings DFS tournament for the Travelers Championship. And as an encore, RotoBaller subscriber @tenndolly2 won $100K on FanDuel with the help of Joe and the rest of our Premium PGA team:
If you read my articles @RotoBaller or listen to @TheTurnGolfPod I’ve been telling y’all it was #WinningSeason when golf came back! Shoutout to the entire @RotoBallerPGA squad and all you guys that support my work for all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/07a4ynvbSU— Joe Nicely (@JoeNicely) June 28, 2020
Between all the incredible Premium PGA DFS and Betting content and tools we put out each week, and our Premium Slack Community where we chat with our subscribers before lineups lock, RotoBaller PGA subscribers are armed with the tools, analysis, and advice to win more.
Congrats @tenndolly2 ???— RotoBaller PGA (@RotoBallerPGA) August 10, 2020
Thanks for being a @RotoBaller PGA DFS Premium subscriber & checking out all the amazing golf content that @JoeNicely produces every week! https://t.co/tHKZVsPbbt