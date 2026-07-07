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2026 Genesis Scottish Open: PGA Betting and Fantasy Preview - Key Stats, Course Breakdown, Tournament Trends, TV Times, and More

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2026 Genesis Scottish Open betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, The Renaissance Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

In This Article hide
Genesis Scottish Open - Tournament Information
Genesis Scottish Open - Course Information
Genesis Scottish Open - TV Information (ET)
Genesis Scottish Open - Weather
Genesis Scottish Open - Course/Tournament History
Genesis Scottish Open - Course Guide/ Scorecard
Genesis Scottish Open - Key Statistics
Genesis Scottish Open - The Field
Genesis Scottish Open - The Odds
Genesis Scottish Open - Recent Horses for Courses
Genesis Scottish Open - Recent Donkeys for Courses
Genesis Scottish Open - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)
Genesis Scottish Open - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)
Genesis Scottish Open - Previous Winners’ Finishes at Course
More PGA Analysis and Picks

The PGA TOUR heads to North Berwick, Scotland, this week for the Genesis Scottish Open, the final event before players make the short trip to Royal Birkdale for next week's Open Championship. Co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, the tournament features a loaded 156-player field that includes many of the world's best players, along with standouts from the LIV Golf League and the Korean Tour.

Defending champion Chris Gotterup returns looking to build on his momentum after capturing the John Deere Classic last week in Silvis, Illinois. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field as he continues his search for a second victory of the season, while World No. 2 Rory McIlroy returns to one of his favorite venues after winning here in 2023.

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Genesis Scottish Open - Tournament Information

  • Dates: July 9th – July 12th, 2026
  • Location: North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Course Type: Ocean Links
  • Par: 70 (5x 3’s / 10x 4’s / 3x 5’s)
  • Length: 7,282 yards
  • Format: 72-hole stroke play
  • Greens: Fescue
  • Fairways: Fescue
  • Rough: Fescue 3″ – 5″
  • Bunkers: 83
  • Water Hazard(s): 0 (In-Play on 0 Holes)
  • Average Green Size: 7,000 sq. ft.
  • Stimpmeter: 10.0 ft.
  • Purse/ Winner: $9,000,000 /$1,620,000
  • FedEx Cup Points: 500
  • Field: 156 Players
  • Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes
  • Playoff Format: Sudden Death (18 repeatedly)

 

Genesis Scottish Open - Course Information

Course Architect:

  • Course Architect: Tom Doak (2008)
  • Recent Renovations: N/A

Comparable Courses:

  • St. Andrews (Old Course) – The 2022 Open Championship – RESULTS
  • Royal St. George’s – The 2021 Open Championship – RESULTS
  • Royal Portrush – The 2019 Open Championship – RESULTS
  • Royal Birkdale – The 2017 Open Championship – RESULTS

Comparable Location (North Berwick, Scotland):

  • St. Andrews (Old Course) – St Andrews, Scotland – The 2022 Open

Designer Link (Tom Doak):

  • Memorial Park Golf Course – Tom Doak Renovation (2019) – Cadence Bank Houston Open
  • St. George’s Golf and Country Club – Tom Doak Renovation (2014) – 2022 Canadian Open

Comparable Yardage (7,282 Yards):

  • Torrey Pines (North) – 7,258 Yards – Farmers Insurance Open
  • Port Royal Golf Course – 7,261 Yards – Butterfield Bermuda Championship
  • TPC Southwind – 7,288 Yards – FedEx St. Jude Championship
  • Colonial Country Club – 7,289 Yards – Charles Schwab Challenge

Comparable Greens (Fescue):

  • Royal Portrush Golf Club – Fescue .157” – The 2025 Open
  • St. Andrews (Old Course) – Fescue / Brown top bentgrass / Poa annua 3.5mm (.138”) – The 2022 Open

Comparable Average Green Size (7,000 sq. ft.):

  • PGA West (Pete Dye Stadium Course) – 7,000 sq. ft. – The American Express
  • PGA National (The Champion) – 7,000 sq. ft. – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
  • Memorial Park Golf Course – 7,000 sq. ft. – Texas Children’s Houston Open
  • Black Desert Resort – 7,000 sq. ft. – Black Desert Championship
  • TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) – 7,069 sq. ft. – WM Phoenix Open

 

Genesis Scottish Open - TV Information (ET)

  • Round 1: Thursday, July 9th, 2026
    • ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 3:15 AM – 11:00 AM
    • Golf Channel – 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
  • Round 2: Friday, July 10th, 2026
    • ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 3:15 AM – 11:00 AM
    • Golf Channel – 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
  • Round 3: Saturday, July 11th, 2026
    • ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 3:45 AM – 10:00 AM
    • Golf Channel – 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • CBS – 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
  • Round 4: Sunday, July 12th, 2026
    • ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 6:30 AM – 10:00 AM
    • Golf Channel – 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • CBS – 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

 

Genesis Scottish Open - Weather

 

Genesis Scottish Open - Course/Tournament History

The Scottish Open began in 1972 as the Sunbeam Electric Scottish Open, first played at Downfield Golf Club. The following year, the tournament moved to the Old Course at St Andrews. However, after the 1973 edition, the event disappeared from the schedule due to unresolved television rights, and it remained dormant from 1974 through 1985.

In 1986, the tournament was revived as the Bell’s Scottish Open at Haggs Castle Golf Club. Just a year later, it shifted to Gleneagles, where it remained until 1994. The event was then held at Carnoustie for two years in 1995 and 1996, during which it officially adopted the name “Scottish Open.”

From 1997 through 2010, the event found a long-term home at Loch Lomond, though it cycled through multiple title sponsors. In 2011, due to financial issues at Loch Lomond, the tournament moved to Castle Stuart Golf Links, which hosted it through 2013.

Between 2014 and 2018, the Scottish Open rotated across a few different courses before settling at its current venue, The Renaissance Club, in 2019. A major milestone came in 2022, when the tournament became a co-sanctioned event between the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour. Genesis also came on board as the title sponsor.

The Renaissance Club, located in East Lothian, Scotland, is one of the newer additions to the world’s top golf venues. Opened in 2008 and designed by Tom Doak, the course quickly gained recognition for its coastal beauty and unique blend of traditional Scottish links features with modern architecture. Nestled between historic neighbors like Muirfield and North Berwick, The Renaissance Club has become a premier stop in the summer schedule, known for its challenging layout, impeccable conditioning, and striking views of the Firth of Forth.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration: Course: Location:
2022-Present The Renaissance Club North Berwick, Scotland

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name:
2022-Present Genesis Scottish Open

Course Records:

  • 72-Hole Record:
    • 262 – Bernd Wiesberger (2019), Robert MacIntyre (2024)
  • 18-Hole Record:
    • 61, Bernd Wiesberger (second round, 2019), Byeong Hun An (first round, 2023), Chris Gotterup (second round, 2025)

 

Genesis Scottish Open - Course Guide/ Scorecard

Originally designed by Tom Doak and opened in 2008, The Renaissance Club is a par 70 layout featuring five par 3s, 10 par 4s, and three par 5s. Situated along Scotland's famed Golf Coast, the course blends a modern links-style design with the natural dunes and coastal terrain, providing a stern but fair test in the ever-changing seaside conditions.

At 7,282 yards, The Renaissance Club measures almost exactly at the PGA TOUR average, ranking 18th of 44 courses in total yardage. The fairways are relatively narrow, averaging just 32 yards wide, which ranks 16th on TOUR and places an emphasis on finding the short grass.

The greens are one of the course's defining features. Averaging roughly 7,000 square feet, they rank among the largest on the PGA TOUR schedule, giving players plenty of birdie opportunities if they can position themselves well off the tee. The course is also well protected by 83 bunkers, the 12th most of any venue on TOUR, making precision around the greens especially important.

When the Genesis Scottish Open became a co-sanctioned event between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour in 2022, The Renaissance Club played as a par 71 at 7,293 yards. Tournament officials made a significant change the following year, converting the short par-5 seventh hole into a demanding par 4. That adjustment reduced the course to its current par 70 and brought the overall yardage down to 7,237 yards.

Prior to the 2025 championship, two holes were lengthened. The fifth hole was extended from 338 to 347 yards, while the 11th hole increased from 475 to 511 yards, bringing the total yardage to its current 7,282 yards. The layout remains unchanged for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

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Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 13

 

Genesis Scottish Open - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Strokes Gained: Putting (Fescue)

Driving Distance Gained

Par 3 Scoring: 201-225 Yards

    Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 450-500 Yards

    Par 5 Scoring: 550-600 Yards

    Scrambling %

    Bogey Avoidance

    Birdies or Better %

    Proximity Gained: 200+ Yards

    Comparable Courses and Event History

    Genesis Scottish Open - The Field

    The 2026 Genesis Scottish Open features one of the strongest fields outside of the four major championships, with 156 players set to compete at The Renaissance Club. Twenty-eight of the top 40 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field, led by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy.

    Scheffler enters the week still searching for his second victory of the season. While he has only one win, he has remained remarkably consistent, recording four runner-up finishes. He also returns to a venue where he has found success, posting back-to-back top-10 finishes in his last two appearances at The Renaissance Club.

    McIlroy has been equally impressive at this event throughout his career. The Northern Irishman has finished inside the top five in each of his last three starts at The Renaissance Club, highlighted by his victory in 2023.

    Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

    • Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List
    • Current Leaders for FedExCup Points through Travelers Championship
    • Sponsor Exemption - Restricted to PGA TOUR Members (2)
    • DP World Tour Eligibility -75 Players from DPWT Eligibility Ranking
    • Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted (3)
    • Three (3) Spots allocated to the KPGA

    Debutants in the Field (Event):

    • Angel Ayora, Austin Smotherman, Baekjun Kim, Casey Jarvis, Daniel Rodrigues, David Puig, Frederik Schott, Hennie Du Plessis, Jacob Skov Olesen, Jayden Trey Schaper, Johnny Keefer, Kazuma Kobori, Kevin Roy, Kota Kaneko, McClure Meissner, Michael Brennan, Michael Hollick, Michael Thorbjornsen, Mikael Lindberg, Oliver Lindell, Pierceson Coody, Ricky Castillo, Seungbin Choi, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Taehoon Ok, Tony Finau, Yurav Premlall, Zachary Bauchou.

    Exemptions:

    • Padraig Harrington: Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted (3)
    • Charley Hoffman: Sponsor Exemption - Restricted to PGA TOUR Members (2)
    • Scott Jamieson: Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted (3)
    • Brooks Koepka: Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted (3)
    • Danny Willett: Sponsor Exemption - Restricted to PGA TOUR Members (2)

    Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

    • Christopher Gotterup – 2025
    • Robert MacIntyre – 2024
    • Rory McIlroy – 2023
    • Xander Schauffele – 2022
    • Min Woo Lee – 2021
    • Aaron Rai – 2020
    • Bernd Wiesberger – 2019
    • Alex Noren – 2016

    Players with ties to Scotland in the Field:

    Birthplace:

    • Ewen Ferguson – Glasgow, Scotland
    • Grant Forrest – North Berwick, Scotland
    • Calum Hill – Kirkcaldy, Fife, Scotland
    • Scott Jamieson – Glasgow, Scotland
    • Robert MacIntyre – Oban, Argyll and Bute, Scotland
    • Connor Syme – Drumoig, Fife, Scotland

    Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

    • Jhonattan Vegas WD / Michael Brennan IN
    • Taylor Pendrith WD /Adrien Dumont de Chassart IN
    • Adrien Dumont de Chassart WD / Rico Hoey IN
    • Keith Mitchell WD / William Mouw IN
    • Rico Hoey WD / Max McGreevy IN
    • Michael Hollick IN (Winner of BMW International Open)
    • Oliver Lindell IN
    • William Mouw WD / Austin Eckroat IN
    • Tony Finau WD / Brice Garnett IN
    • Brice Garnett WD / Chandler Phillips IN

     

    Genesis Scottish Open - The Odds

    Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour / LIV and their last results at the Genesis Scottish Open. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

    Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ *LIV
    (Recent -> Past)    		 Last 5 Finishes at the Genesis Scottish Open
    (Recent -> Past)
    Scottie Scheffler +500 2-T4-T12-3-T14 T8-T3-MC
    Rory McIlroy +920 T32-T12-T7-T19-WON T2-T4-WON
    Jon Rahm +1300 MC-2*-T16*-T2-T8* T55
    Xander Schauffele +1800 T51-T11-T29-T7-T60 T8-T15-T42-WON
    Ludvig Aberg +2000 T55-T17-39-T17-T4 T8-T4-MC
    Tommy Fleetwood +2050 T14-R11-T11-T4-MC T34-T34-T6-T4

     

    Genesis Scottish Open - Recent Horses for Courses

    Genesis Scottish Open Genesis Scottish Open Genesis Scottish Open Genesis Scottish Open
    The Renaissance Club The Renaissance Club The Renaissance Club The Renaissance Club
    Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022
    Rory McIlroy T2 T4 WON -
    Tom Kim T17 T15 T6 3
    Wyndham Clark T11 T10 T25 T16
    Tommy Fleetwood T34 T34 T6 T4
    Xander Schauffele T8 T15 T42 WON
    Robert MacIntyre T65 WON 2 MC
    Tyrrell Hatton - - T6 T24
    Nicolai Hojgaard T4 T39 T6 MC
    Jordan L Smith T22 MC T12 T24
    Scottie Scheffler T8 - T3 MC
    Ludvig Aberg T8 T4 MC -
    Adam Scott T17 2 MC -
    Richard Mansell T22 T10 MC -

     

    Genesis Scottish Open - Recent Donkeys for Courses

    Genesis Scottish Open Genesis Scottish Open Genesis Scottish Open Genesis Scottish Open
    The Renaissance Club The Renaissance Club The Renaissance Club The Renaissance Club
    Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022
    Ockie Strydom MC MC MC -
    Pablo Larrazabal MC MC MC -
    Danny Willett MC - MC MC
    Dylan Frittelli MC MC MC T47
    Francesco Molinari MC 46 MC MC
    Adrian Otaegui MC MC MC T42
    Matthieu Pavon MC MC MC T36
    Thriston Lawrence MC MC MC T24
    Sungjae Im MC MC T4 MC
    Yuto Katsuragawa MC MC - -
    Taylor Moore MC MC - -
    Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC - MC -
    Adrian Meronk - - MC MC
    Alex Fitzpatrick MC MC - -
    Darius Van Driel MC MC - -
    Scott Jamieson - MC MC -
    Jordan Gumberg MC MC - -
    Dan Bradbury MC MC 75 -

     

    Genesis Scottish Open - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

    • 2025: Chris Gotterup (-15)
      • Price: 150-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    3rd 7th 46th 9th 3rd
    • 2024: Robert Macintyre (-18)
      • Price: 55-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    8th 4th 5th 45th 16th
    • 2023: Rory McIlroy (-15)
      •  Price: 8-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    3rd 1st 4th 38th 29th
    • 2022: Xander Schauffele (-7)
      • Price: 20-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    16th 1st 7th 15th 27th

     

    Genesis Scottish Open - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

    • 2025: Chris Gotterup
      • T21 – John Deere Classic (PGA)
      • T26 – Rocket Classic (PGA)
      • T23 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
      • MC – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
      • T28 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)
    • 2024: Robert Macintyre
      • MC – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
      • T16 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
      • MC – U.S. Open (MAJ)
      • T8 – PGA Championship (MAJ)
      • WON – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
    • 2023: Rory McIlroy
      • T7 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
      • 2 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
      • T9 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
      • T7 – the Memorial Tournament (PGA)
      • T7 – PGA Championship (MAJ)
    • 2022: Xander Schauffele
      • WON – Travelers Championship (PGA)
      • T14 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
      • T18 – the Memorial Tournament (PGA)
      • T13 – PGA Championship (MAJ)
      • T5 – AT&T Byron Nelson (PGA)

     

    Genesis Scottish Open - Previous Winners’ Finishes at Course

    2025: Chris Gotterup

    Genesis Scottish Open
    The Renaissance Club
    2024
    MC

    2024: Robert Macintyre

    Genesis Scottish Open Genesis Scottish Open Abrdn Scottish Open Aberdeen Standard Investments
    Scottish Open    		 Aberdeen Standard Investments
    Scottish Open
    The Renaissance Club The Renaissance Club The Renaissance Club The Renaissance Club The Renaissance Club
    2023 2022 2021 2020 2019
    2 MC T18 T14 MC

    2023: Rory McIlroy

    abrdn Scottish Open Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open
    The Renaissance Club The Renaissance Club
    2021 2019
    MC T34

    2022: Xander Schauffele

    abrdn Scottish Open
    The Renaissance Club
    2021
    T10

     

    Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

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    More PGA Analysis and Picks

    Horse For The Course: Scottish Open
    OAD Picks: John Deere Classic (Premium)
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    Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
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