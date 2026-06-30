June 30, 2026

Mike looks at eight potential fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers for closers and saves for Week 14 of 2026. His top relief pitcher waiver wire and trade targets for saves.

We exit June this week and begin July, and hot weather can produce some hot seats for relief pitchers on most major league teams. If you need saves, ratio help, or strikeouts, these pitchers listed here could help you in those crucial categories.

We try to dig a little deeper for you here with this piece, so these guys may be unknowns to many fantasy players. But value can skyrocket in a few days. With stats gathered through June 29th, let's talk about some pitchers to add to the roster or watch list.

The hope is that the pitchers listed here are available to you on the waiver wire or via trade in your league. Many fantasy players do not trade closers. But there is help to be had if we look in the right spots. Let's break down some bullpen situations going into Week 14 of the 2026 fantasy baseball season.

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Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles

Wells has pitched in a variety of roles for Baltimore and is currently a bullpen weapon. Wells is the top setup option along with Yennier Cano in a bullpen where Ryan Helsley has been injured and, even when available, ineffective.

In June, Wells had a minuscule 0.87 ERA, a 0.77 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts in 10 innings. He does not give up free passes and is striking out guys at a 26.3% clip, the highest of his career.

Wells has a win, 10 holds, a 3.35 ERA, a tidy 1.12 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts in 37 innings. See his chart below. His swing and miss for his cutter, slider, and changeup are off the charts compared to career levels.

If Helsley continues to struggle, Wells could get chances. At the very least, he will get holds and help you with ratios and strikeouts.

Samy Natera Jr., Los Angeles Angels

Natera has been a revelation for the Angels, and with the current state of this bullpen, he could get chances at higher-leverage roles here. Natera looks to be a find for the Angels, pitching to a 0.96 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, and a 32.4% K%.

Natera earned his first save on Sunday on a day when Sam Bachman was available (did not pitch), and Kirby Yates did pitch, and Natera got four outs. The question I have is, why not him? While they try to decide between Yates and Bachman, maybe they have a guy already.

Peyton Gray, Texas Rangers

Covering bullpens each week as I do, Gray has been on my radar for a couple of weeks now. Granted, the top job is held by Jacob Latz, who has been spectacular. But Gray appears to have earned his way into a setup role with Jakob Junis, and he looks good.

A 31-year-old rookie, he has three wins and three holds in 21 games. He has the second-highest strikeout rate in the Texas bullpen behind Latz at 26.7%, limits free passes, and gets a ton of chase. See his Statcast below.

A pitcher does not have to be a closer to add value to your roster; he has to pitch in high-leverage situations and be effective, and Gray has been that for the Rangers.

Carmen Mlodzinski, Pittsburgh Pirates

I am intrigued by Mlodzinski and wonder if he could find himself in a closer role here if the Pirates decide to trade Gregory Soto and Dennis Santana at the trade deadline. At 43-42, it's unknown if management thinks they are in the race and will keep their top bullpen guys.

However, I think it is more likely they trade assets as they continue their retooling, and if they do, Mlodzinski could step into a bigger role. He seems to have the seventh inning now. However, he did earn a three-inning save last week against the Seattle Mariners.

He has appeared in 17 games, nine of them starts, and has won four games, saved two, and has a 3.47 ERA with a high 1.47 WHIP. Mlodzinski has pitched multiple innings in every outing thus far, and in June, he had a 2.55 ERA. That is usable in many formats.

Edgardo Henriquez, Los Angeles Dodgers

This is the second week I have put Henriquez on this list, and lo and behold, he has seemingly moved into a setup role for the Dodgers. On Sunday, he earned his first save after grabbing five holds in his recent work for the world champions, who are a clown car of relief pitching.

On the season, Henriquez has two wins, a 2.76 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts in 32 innings. He has replaced Kyle Hurt as the top right-handed setup guy for Los Angeles. With closer Tanner Scott being a lefty, Henriquez could get save chances based on situations. Study Henriquez.

Sean Newcomb, Chicago White Sox

Newcomb has been a godsend for the White Sox bullpen, which is currently beleaguered at the closer spot. Serving multiple roles, the veteran lefty has been as close to automatic as can be. Newcomb has already appeared in 31 games this year, even starting one and saving two.

Last week, he had a 45-pitch save in which he threw into a third inning of work to notch the save. He has a 2.54 ERA, a low 0.99 WHIP, and a 24.5% K%, with a career-best 7.1% walk rate.

Given the volatility of Seranthony Dominguez and the team's usage of Grant Taylor in the highest leverage work that is not closing, Newcomb could find himself getting save chances. It is within the realm of possibility.

Look at his Statcast data below. He is limiting hard contact and has a 51.2% groundball rate. The 48 strikeouts in 49 innings help your roster as well. If you are looking for someone to limit ratios and maybe vulture some saves, look at Newcomb.

Kevin Kelly, Tampa Bay Rays

Bryan Baker gets the accolades, and rightfully so, but Kelly has been an important cog in the machine for the Rays. Kelly has four wins, three saves, and 18 holds in 36 outings with a 2.61 ERA and sparkling 0.92 WHIP.

Not a big strikeout pitcher, Kelly specializes in grounders. He has a whopping 60% groundball percentage, which puts him in the 98th percentile of all major league pitchers. He won't wow you with stuff, but he throws an exploding sinker 59% of the time.

On nights when Baker is off, and a right-handed heavy lineup hits in the ninth inning, Kelly could get those chances. Garrett Cleavinger is here too, but he has struggled some with his command. Earmark Kelly in very deep leagues.

Jimmy Herget, Colorado Rockies

Herget is back and pitching in high-leverage situations for a bad baseball team, but they still have leads sometimes, and someone needs to grab this closer role. He has the highest strikeout percentage of his career at 26.7% and is unscored upon in June.

I know it is common parlance to suggest "never a Colorado pitcher," but Herget has two saves in his last three appearances, and would-be closer Antonio Senzatela pitched in two of those as well. Herget now has three saves and four holds in only 20 appearances.

Quick Hits

Chicago White Sox

Could Grant Taylor start seeing some save opportunities in Chicago with the struggles of Seranthony Dominguez? The veteran Dominguez pitched in the sixth inning on Sunday.

Detroit Tigers

Things are messy in Detroit with the three-headed monster of Kenley Jansen, Will Vest, and Kyle Finnegan, who have all struggled over the last week. Look for Jansen to continue to get the chances.

Cincinnati Reds

Closer Emilio Pagan began a rehab assignment last Thursday, and he should be activated on Tuesday. Cincinnati just lost Tony Santillan to an oblique injury, so Pagan's timing is crucial, and manager Terry Francona hopes he is ready to resume closing duties.

San Francisco Giants

Caleb Kilian is the anointed closer in San Francisco and has saves in two of his last three appearances, sandwiched around a blown save and a loss. Look for him to continue to get the opportunities here.

We will always try to help you find usable players on your waiver wire or that you might target via trade. If you have questions or want to discuss any of these things, my DMs are always open on Twitter/X @mdrc0508. Happy hunting this week! Always remember to have fun with your fantasy baseball teams.

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups Buy-Low Candidates: Unlucky Star Players Top 101 Pitchers: Rest-Of-Season Rankings