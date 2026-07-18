Lazaro Montes Hitting for Plenty of Power at Triple-A Tacoma
Lazaro Montes has two homers in his last three games since recently receiving a call-up to Triple-A Tacoma. Montes, 21-years-old, was called up to Tacoma on July 7 and has hit for pop since. Prior to his call-up, Montes was hitting .234 with 25 homers and 66 RBI to go with 67 runs scored at Double-A Arkansas. A Cuba native, Montes needs to raise his batting average, but has shown loads of power in his bat. In seven games so far at Tacoma, he is hitting just .133, so he will need to work on his overall hitting skills. His power numbers, however, make him an attractive option in fantasy circles, and managers in mid-size to deep leagues will want to keep an eye on Montes to beat others to his services on the waiver wire. If he maintains this pace, he should be well-positioned to join the Mariners for the stretch run.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball