Cooper Ingle Stays Hot With Triple-A Columbus Following Recent Demotion
Cooper Ingle has continued to hit despite being sent down to Triple-A Columbus after a big-league stint with Cleveland. In three games back at Columbus, Ingle has five hits, including a homer and two RBI. This year with Columbus, Ingle has been extremely productive with 13 homers and 43 RBI and a .291 batting average and a .985 OPS. The No. 3 prospect for the Guardians, Ingle has proven himself at the Triple-A level, it seems, but did little offensively in his brief major league cameo. Ingle had just two hits in his 21 at-bats at the big league level. It's a good sign, however, that he picked up right where he left off at Columbus, and he could get another look at Cleveland this season. Thus, he might be worth a speculative add, as many fantasy managers may have dismissed him after his poor stretch with the Guardians.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball