Ty Johnson Goes on Developmental List After Stellar Triple-A Play
Ty Johnson has had a great season at Triple-A Durham and was recently placed on the Developmental List. Johnson has pitched to a 4-1 record at Durham with a 2.74 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. He has amassed 65 strikeouts in his 49 1/3 innings pitched. Johnson, a former 15th round pick by the Cubs out of Ball State, will spend time working with coaches on mechanics and likely work to perfect the nuances of his pitching skill set. Fantasy managers will have to take pause because the Development List is indefinite, meaning there is no timetable for Johnson to return to the Triple-A rotation. There is no doubt that time on the Development List could do him good, but his numbers were already quite good at the Triple-A level, and the next step could be with the Rays in Tampa Bay. It is best to take a wait-and-see approach, but Johnson could find himself in the big league mix shortly.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball