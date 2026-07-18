Jose Corniell Back With Rangers, But Not a Redraft Pickup
Jose Corniell was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, July 18, bringing the organization's No. 4 prospect back to the majors. The results at Round Rock have been rough: a 6.37 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts over 35 1/3 innings, with nine starts among his 10 appearances. His earlier trip to Texas ended with five earned runs allowed in 3 1/3 innings against Miami. The stuff still makes Corniell worth tracking in dynasty leagues. His fastball sat between 95 and 97 mph and touched 99 last season, while MLB Pipeline grades both the pitch and his slider as above average. That is more future interest than present redraft value. Texas has not announced a rotation spot or firm workload, and the current numbers do not make Corniell an add outside deep AL-only or dynasty formats.
Source: Texas Rangers PR
Source: Texas Rangers PR