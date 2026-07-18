Kris Bubic Could Begin a Throwing Program Soon
Kris Bubic (elbow/shoulder) could begin a new throwing program soon. After missing his rehab start on July 1 due to shoulder soreness, the left-hander received a cortisone injection and is now nearly ready to begin a new throwing program. Already on the Injured List with a previous bout of left elbow soreness, Bubic developed left shoulder discomfort following a bout of arm fatigue and a rehab start in which he allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while recording just four outs. With two significant injuries to manage, it is unclear what his throwing program will entail, but it will likely be slow-moving and carefully monitored. While this is a positive development, it remains unclear whether he will pitch again this season.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com