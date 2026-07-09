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Struggling Players to Drop? Updated Cut List Rankings for Week 15 Waiver Wire

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Ian Happ - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Andy's fantasy baseball cut list rankings, drop candidates for Week 15 waiver wire (2026). Is it time to drop these struggling players for better waiver wire options?

In This Article hide
Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?
Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 15 Player Outlooks
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Howdy, RotoBallers, and welcome to our updated Cut List Rankings for fantasy baseball in Week 15 of the 2026 MLB season. With the All-Star break just days away, this is a perfect opportunity for managers to examine their team's weaknesses.

In this week's edition, we will look at two Yankees pitchers enduring some struggles and some recently placed players who were shifted to the injured list, including the former No. 1-ranked prospect.

Let's dig into this list of injured or disappointing players and work through how deserving they are of remaining in your fantasy baseball lineups. Read about our top players to cut for Week 15 of the MLB season. It's time to make some tough calls, RotoBallers!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy baseball in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire.

Rank Player Name Position Team % Ros. Baller Move
1 Noah Schultz SP CHW 15 Drop in Most Leagues
2 Will Warren SP NYY 65 Drop in Most Leagues
3 Ryan Weathers SP NYY 50 Drop in Most Leagues
4 Shane Bieber SP TOR 40 Drop in Most Leagues
5 Noelvi Marte 3B/OF CIN 30 Drop in Most Leagues
6 JJ Bleday OF CIN 25 Drop in Most Leagues
7 J.T. Ginn SP ATH 45 Drop in Shallower Leagues
8 Paul Goldschmidt 1B NYY 20 Drop in Shallower Leagues
9 Braden Montgomery OF CHW 10 Drop in Shallower Leagues
10 Tatsuya Imai SP HOU 40 Drop in Shallower Leagues
11 Seth Lugo SP KC 25 Drop in Shallower Leagues
12 Shane Baz SP BAL 55 Drop in Shallower Leagues
13 Cade Cavalli SP WSH 30 Drop in Shallower Leagues
14 Daylen Lile OF WSH 65 Drop in Shallower Leagues
15 Dylan Crews OF WSH 35 Drop in Shallower Leagues
16 Josh Jung 3B TEX 40 Drop in Shallower Leagues
17 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B BOS 35 Drop in Shallower Leagues
18 Corey Seager SS TEX 85 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
19 Ryan Helsley RP BAL 65 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
20 Konnor Griffin SS PIT 80 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
21 Gage Jump SP ATH 35 Hold in All Leagues
22 Joey Cantillo SP CLE 50 Hold in All Leagues
23 Zack Gelof 2B/OF ATH 50 Hold in All Leagues
24 Willi Castro 2B/3B/SS/OF COL 40 Hold in All Leagues
25 Austin Riley 3B ATL 95 Hold in All Leagues
26 Travis Bazzana 2B CLE 40 Hold in All Leagues
27 Casey Schmitt 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF SF 80 Hold in All Leagues
28 Ian Happ OF CHC 90 Hold in All Leagues
29 George Springer OF TOR 70 Hold in All Leagues
30 Jac Caglianone 1B/OF KC 75 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 15 Player Outlooks

Ryan Helsley, RP, Baltimore Orioles

Cut List Ranking No. 19

Baltimore Orioles right-handed closer Ryan Helsley (elbow) will go for a second opinion, according to Jake Rill of MLB.com. Helsley is on the 15-day injured list for the second time this year after already missing seven weeks due to inflammation in his right elbow earlier this season.

After going back on the IL last Friday with more elbow injuries, fantasy managers might want to plan for the worst, which could be season-ending surgery.

The 31-year-old veteran reliever was on his way to a bounce-back campaign in 2026 in his new digs in Baltimore early on before going on the IL for the first time. He's thrown just 15 1/3 innings so far for the O's and has gone 0-4 with a 4.11 ERA (4.68 FIP), 1.43 WHIP, eight saves, 21 strikeouts, and nine walks in 17 relief appearances.

The two-time All-Star is worth stashing in most fantasy leagues until we know more about his timetable for a return. Tyler Wells has two straight saves for Baltimore since Helsley landed on the IL, but Rico Garcia should also factor into the saves picture for manager Craig Albernaz for however long Helsley stays sidelined.

Konnor Griffin, SS, Pittsburgh Pirates

Cut List Ranking No. 20

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin (finger) officially went on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a torn tendon in his left ring finger, director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk told Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Griffin will be in a splint for six weeks and is expected to be out for eight to 10 weeks. It's a tough break for the Pirates and for Griffin's fantasy managers, as he's not expected to be back until early in September.

Jared Triolo will likely handle most of the playing time at the six with Griffin out, with Nick Gonzales being another option in Pittsburgh's middle infield. Griffin, the top prospect in all of baseball going into the start of the 2026 campaign, has been a strong contributor for the Bucs in his first big league season, slashing .276/.332/.404 with a .736 OPS, five home runs, 25 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 35 runs scored in his 225 at-bats.

He won't have a ton of time left to make an impact in fantasy once he returns from his finger injury, but Griffin's power/speed upside makes him worth stashing in most leagues in the meantime.

Zack Gelof, 2B/OF, Athletics

Cut List Ranking No. 23

Athletics infielder Zack Gelof (hand) was activated off the 10-day injured list on Saturday. Gelof is back in the mix after missing the minimum 10 days while recovering from a right-hand contusion. The A's felt that Gelof didn't need a rehab assignment, so he'll be back in the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins.

Through 62 games, Gelof is slashing .282/.336/.498 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, and eight steals this season. He offers enough overall upside to warrant a look in all fantasy formats. He could be worth scooping up in leagues where he was dropped while on the shelf.

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles

Looking to add a player off the waiver wire? After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our MLB team puts out a complete array of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pick Up? waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire instead? Check the "Who Should I Pick Up" tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
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Who To Pickup?
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Luis Lara, TJ Rumfield, A.J. Ewing, Samuel Basallo, Payton Tolle, Emilio Pagan, Travis Bazzana, Jake Bennett, Ian Seymour, Heliot Ramos. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who to Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for players like Luis Lara, TJ Rumfield, A.J. Ewing, Samuel Basallo, Payton Tolle, Emilio Pagan, Travis Bazzana, Jake Bennett, Ian Seymour, Heliot Ramos:

Luis Lara
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Luis Lara
vs
Sam Antonacci
Luis Lara
vs
Payton Tolle
Luis Lara
vs
Caleb Durbin
Luis Lara
vs
Griffin Jax
Luis Lara
vs
Mickey Moniak
Luis Lara
vs
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Luis Lara
vs
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Luis Lara
vs
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Luis Lara
vs
A.J. Ewing
Luis Lara
vs
Nick Lodolo
Luis Lara
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Luis Lara
vs
Logan Henderson
Luis Lara
vs
Gage Jump
Luis Lara
vs
Carson Benge
Luis Lara
vs
Emilio Pagan
Luis Lara
vs
Carter Jensen
Luis Lara
vs
Travis Bazzana
Luis Lara
vs
Jacob Latz
Luis Lara
vs
Troy Melton
Luis Lara
vs
Jose Caballero
Luis Lara
vs
Chase DeLauter
Luis Lara
vs
Jake Bennett
Luis Lara
vs
Ian Seymour
Luis Lara
vs
Joey Cantillo
Luis Lara
vs
Sean Burke
Luis Lara
vs
Tanner Scott
Luis Lara
vs
Heliot Ramos
Luis Lara
vs
Cole Carrigg
Luis Lara
vs
Zack Gelof
Luis Lara
vs
Josh Bell
Luis Lara
vs
Jake Burger
Luis Lara
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Luis Lara
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Caleb Kilian
Luis Lara
vs
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Luis Lara
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Luis Lara
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Jung Hoo Lee
Luis Lara
vs
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Luis Lara
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Luis Lara
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Luis Lara
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Luis Lara
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Luis Lara
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Luis Robert Jr.
Luis Lara
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Luis Lara
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Luis Lara
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Luis Lara
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T.J. Rumfield
vs
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T.J. Rumfield
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Luis Lara
T.J. Rumfield
vs
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
vs
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T.J. Rumfield
vs
Nick Lodolo
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Samuel Basallo
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Logan Henderson
T.J. Rumfield
vs
A.J. Ewing
T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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Gage Jump
T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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Travis Bazzana
T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
vs
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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T.J. Rumfield
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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Gage Jump
A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
vs
Gage Jump
Samuel Basallo
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Luis Lara
Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
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T.J. Rumfield
Samuel Basallo
vs
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Samuel Basallo
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Payton Tolle
Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
vs
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Samuel Basallo
vs
Ian Seymour
Samuel Basallo
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Nick Lodolo
Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
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Sean Burke
Samuel Basallo
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Carson Benge
Samuel Basallo
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Tanner Scott
Samuel Basallo
vs
Carter Jensen
Samuel Basallo
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Heliot Ramos
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jacob Latz
Samuel Basallo
vs
Cole Carrigg
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jose Caballero
Samuel Basallo
vs
Zack Gelof
Samuel Basallo
vs
Josh Bell
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jake Burger
Samuel Basallo
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Samuel Basallo
vs
Caleb Kilian
Samuel Basallo
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Samuel Basallo
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Samuel Basallo
vs
Dalton Rushing
Samuel Basallo
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Kyle Teel
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jonah Heim
Samuel Basallo
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Samuel Basallo
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Samuel Basallo
vs
Joe Mack
Samuel Basallo
vs
Endy Rodriguez
Payton Tolle
vs
Griffin Jax
Payton Tolle
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Payton Tolle
vs
Jake McCarthy
Payton Tolle
vs
Luis Lara
Payton Tolle
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Payton Tolle
vs
Sam Antonacci
Payton Tolle
vs
Nick Lodolo
Payton Tolle
vs
Caleb Durbin
Payton Tolle
vs
Logan Henderson
Payton Tolle
vs
Mickey Moniak
Payton Tolle
vs
Carson Benge
Payton Tolle
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Samuel Basallo
Payton Tolle
vs
Carter Jensen
Payton Tolle
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A.J. Ewing
Payton Tolle
vs
Jacob Latz
Payton Tolle
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Payton Tolle
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Jose Caballero
Payton Tolle
vs
Gage Jump
Payton Tolle
vs
Emilio Pagan
Payton Tolle
vs
Travis Bazzana
Payton Tolle
vs
Troy Melton
Payton Tolle
vs
Chase DeLauter
Payton Tolle
vs
Jake Bennett
Payton Tolle
vs
Ian Seymour
Payton Tolle
vs
Joey Cantillo
Payton Tolle
vs
Sean Burke
Payton Tolle
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Tanner Scott
Payton Tolle
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Heliot Ramos
Payton Tolle
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Cole Carrigg
Payton Tolle
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Zack Gelof
Payton Tolle
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Josh Bell
Payton Tolle
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Jake Burger
Payton Tolle
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Kerry Carpenter
Payton Tolle
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Caleb Kilian
Payton Tolle
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Payton Tolle
vs
Alex Lange
Payton Tolle
vs
Grant Taylor
Payton Tolle
vs
Tyler Wells
Payton Tolle
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Taj Bradley
Payton Tolle
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Brandon Sproat
Payton Tolle
vs
Shane Drohan
Payton Tolle
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Mason Montgomery
Payton Tolle
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Aaron Ashby
Payton Tolle
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Cade Cavalli
Payton Tolle
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Christian Scott
Payton Tolle
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Walbert Urena
Payton Tolle
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Payton Tolle
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Kade Anderson
Payton Tolle
vs
Connor Prielipp
Payton Tolle
vs
Jacob Webb
Emilio Pagan
vs
Gage Jump
Emilio Pagan
vs
Travis Bazzana
Emilio Pagan
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Emilio Pagan
vs
Troy Melton
Emilio Pagan
vs
A.J. Ewing
Emilio Pagan
vs
Chase DeLauter
Emilio Pagan
vs
Samuel Basallo
Emilio Pagan
vs
Jake Bennett
Emilio Pagan
vs
Mickey Moniak
Emilio Pagan
vs
Ian Seymour
Emilio Pagan
vs
Caleb Durbin
Emilio Pagan
vs
Joey Cantillo
Emilio Pagan
vs
Sam Antonacci
Emilio Pagan
vs
Sean Burke
Emilio Pagan
vs
Luis Lara
Emilio Pagan
vs
Tanner Scott
Emilio Pagan
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Emilio Pagan
vs
Heliot Ramos
Emilio Pagan
vs
Payton Tolle
Emilio Pagan
vs
Cole Carrigg
Emilio Pagan
vs
Griffin Jax
Emilio Pagan
vs
Zack Gelof
Emilio Pagan
vs
Jake McCarthy
Emilio Pagan
vs
Josh Bell
Emilio Pagan
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Emilio Pagan
vs
Jake Burger
Emilio Pagan
vs
Nick Lodolo
Emilio Pagan
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Emilio Pagan
vs
Logan Henderson
Emilio Pagan
vs
Caleb Kilian
Emilio Pagan
vs
Carson Benge
Emilio Pagan
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Emilio Pagan
vs
Carter Jensen
Emilio Pagan
vs
Alex Lange
Emilio Pagan
vs
Jacob Latz
Emilio Pagan
vs
Grant Taylor
Emilio Pagan
vs
Tyler Wells
Emilio Pagan
vs
Shane Drohan
Emilio Pagan
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Mason Montgomery
Emilio Pagan
vs
Aaron Ashby
Emilio Pagan
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Emilio Pagan
vs
Jacob Webb
Emilio Pagan
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Kirby Yates
Emilio Pagan
vs
Clayton Beeter
Emilio Pagan
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Emilio Pagan
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Emilio Pagan
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Rico Garcia
Emilio Pagan
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Hogan Harris
Emilio Pagan
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Emilio Pagan
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Jackson Jobe
Travis Bazzana
vs
Emilio Pagan
Travis Bazzana
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Gage Jump
Travis Bazzana
vs
Chase DeLauter
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vs
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Travis Bazzana
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Travis Bazzana
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A.J. Ewing
Travis Bazzana
vs
Ian Seymour
Travis Bazzana
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Travis Bazzana
vs
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Travis Bazzana
vs
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Travis Bazzana
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Travis Bazzana
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Travis Bazzana
vs
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Travis Bazzana
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Luis Lara
Travis Bazzana
vs
Cole Carrigg
Travis Bazzana
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Travis Bazzana
vs
Zack Gelof
Travis Bazzana
vs
Payton Tolle
Travis Bazzana
vs
Josh Bell
Travis Bazzana
vs
Griffin Jax
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jake Burger
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jake McCarthy
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vs
Kerry Carpenter
Travis Bazzana
vs
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Travis Bazzana
vs
Caleb Kilian
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vs
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Travis Bazzana
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Logan Henderson
Travis Bazzana
vs
Alex Lange
Travis Bazzana
vs
Carson Benge
Travis Bazzana
vs
Henry Bolte
Travis Bazzana
vs
Carter Jensen
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jose Caballero
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tommy Edman
Travis Bazzana
vs
Chase Meidroth
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kody Clemens
Travis Bazzana
vs
Nick Gonzales
Travis Bazzana
vs
Curtis Mead
Travis Bazzana
vs
Javier Sanoja
Travis Bazzana
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Travis Bazzana
vs
Anthony Seigler
Jake Bennett
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jake Bennett
vs
Ian Seymour
Jake Bennett
vs
Troy Melton
Jake Bennett
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jake Bennett
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jake Bennett
vs
Sean Burke
Jake Bennett
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jake Bennett
vs
Tanner Scott
Jake Bennett
vs
Gage Jump
Jake Bennett
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jake Bennett
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake Bennett
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jake Bennett
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jake Bennett
vs
Zack Gelof
Jake Bennett
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jake Bennett
vs
Josh Bell
Jake Bennett
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jake Bennett
vs
Jake Burger
Jake Bennett
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jake Bennett
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