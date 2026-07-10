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Top-5 Hitter Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash For Week 16 - Redraft Leagues (2026)

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Walker Jenkins - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Marty Tallman's hitter fantasy baseball prospects to stash for Week 16 (2026). His MLB prospects to pick up and stash on your bench and N/A spots in redraft leagues.

Congratulations, RotoBallers! You have made it to the MLB All-Star break. With no lineups to set from July 13–15, this upcoming week is the perfect time to evaluate your roster, shore up any weaknesses, and prepare your team for a second-half playoff run.

With a wave of top prospects expected to debut in the coming months, the All-Star break is the perfect time to stash your favorites before your league mates do.

This week, we're highlighting five top-performing minor league prospects worth stashing in 2026 redraft leagues. Each is rostered in fewer than 20% of Yahoo! leagues. Let's dive in!

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Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

It has been a couple of weeks since we last checked in on Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez. Although he has cooled off at the plate recently, his overall performance still warrants a promotion to the majors.

As of July 8th, Baez is slashing .259/.328/.597 with 28 home runs and 14 stolen bases, good for a 127 wRC+ across 351 Triple-A plate appearances.

Simply put, if I could stash only one hitting prospect right now, Baez would be my choice. The biggest thing standing in the way of his promotion is a crowded St. Louis outfield.

The Cardinals’ current corner outfielders, Jordan Walker (142 wRC+), Lars Nootbaar (117 wRC+), and Nelson Velazquez (146 wRC+), have all performed well this season, making it difficult for him to be called up.

However, the designated hitter spot has been less consistent. Bryan Torres has struggled recently, striking out in 40% of his last 15 plate appearances while posting a 71 wRC+.

While Velazquez brings a different skill set as a left-handed hitter and Baez bats from the right side, Baez has shown he can handle both left-handed and right-handed pitching. Here is a breakdown of his Triple-A splits so far this season.

On the field, the concern with Baez is obvious: the strikeouts. He is currently striking out close to 30% of the time while posting a 36.21% chase rate and a 74.88% zone-contact rate.

With that said, when Baez does make contact, the results are loud. He owns an absurd 20.6% barrel rate and a .529 expected slugging percentage (xSLG).

Overall, the 23-year-old has checked every box to earn a promotion to the majors. He should debut by early August, and once he does, his combination of power and speed will make him a must-add in all fantasy formats.

 

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Like his Triple-A teammate Kaelen Culpepper, Walker Jenkins has struggled to stay healthy this season. However, after returning from a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, he quickly picked up where he left off.

When healthy, he has looked like the player scouts envisioned when the Twins selected him fifth overall in the 2023 draft. The 21-year-old left-handed hitter brings an impressive combination of bat-to-ball skills, strong plate discipline, and developing power.

He also consistently controls the strike zone, posts strong walk rates, and has the offensive foundation to become a middle-of-the-order contributor. From a fantasy perspective, Jenkins will eventually have top-20 outfielder upside.

So when should managers expect Jenkins? Right now, the timeline remains uncertain, but the trade deadline could change everything. In 2025, Minnesota traded away several players at the deadline to cut payroll.

With the team sitting below .500, the Twins could once again prioritize the future over short-term competitiveness. Their current outfield situation may also eventually create an opening for Jenkins.

Byron Buxton is currently on the injured list with a hip injury, which opened the door for Alan Roden to receive a promotion from Triple-A. However, Roden probably isn't a long-term solution for the club.

Last year, he struggled during his first taste of the majors, hitting just .191/.261/.294 across 153 plate appearances with the Blue Jays and Twins.

While Roden has looked much better in Triple-A this season, posting a 134 wRC+ over 38 games, he is unlikely to block one of the organization's top prospects.

As platoon bats, Austin Martin (101 wRC+) and Trevor Larnach (131 wRC+) have both been productive this season, but either could be moved before the trade deadline.

If you have the roster space, Jenkins is worth stashing in 15-team leagues right now. Once he earns a promotion, he should be rostered in all 12-team formats.

 

Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

Last week, we discussed Max Clark’s teammate Max Anderson. This week, it is time to highlight the Tigers’ speedy outfielder.

Clark has put together a solid season in Triple-A, slashing .265/.351/.401 with seven home runs, 17 doubles, and 19 stolen bases across 353 plate appearances.

The biggest question surrounding Clark remains his power development. His current 3.2% barrel rate indicates he still has room to grow in that area, but he is making strides.

Luckily, Clark is an ideal fit for Comerica Park. Its spacious outfield should allow more of his line drives to turn into doubles, and the Tigers desperately need an upgrade in center field.

Matt Vierling (63 wRC+) and James Outman (56 wRC+) have handled most of the work in center recently, but both have struggled offensively while providing below-average defense. Detroit also remains shorthanded.

Parker Meadows is sidelined with a broken arm, and Javier Baez is on the injured list with an ankle issue. Neither appears close to returning. Clark may not be dominating Triple-A pitching, but he doesn't necessarily need to.

Even if he provides only a modest offensive boost, his defense in center field would be a clear upgrade over Detroit's current options. A late-August promotion feels realistic, especially if the Tigers remain in the playoff race after the All-Star break.

 

Seaver King, SS/2B, Washington Nationals

In my best Bob Ryan voice from Entourage: What if I told you Seaver King may be a more powerful version of Brewers infielder Brice Turang? Would that be something you might be interested in?

King is one of the more athletic prospects in baseball, and he pairs 60-grade speed with a nearly 10% barrel rate and above-average bat speed.

After dominating Double-A earlier this season, King is slashing .275/.338/.443 with five home runs and four stolen bases across just 33 Triple-A games.

Under the hood, the numbers back up his production, as he owns a .272 expected batting average (xBA), a .428 xSLG, and a 47.5% hard-hit rate across 145 Triple-A plate appearances.

The biggest question surrounding King has always been his approach at the plate. As the chart below shows, his 38.9% chase rate this season remains a significant area of concern.

If he can continue improving his plate discipline, he has the talent to be in the majors sooner rather than later. As of now, a September call-up appears to be the most likely outcome.

If that happens, King could become a valuable fantasy asset almost immediately, especially in deeper head-to-head formats and 15-team roto leagues. If you have a minor league roster spot available, he is worth stashing right now.

 

Luke Adams, 1B/3B, Milwaukee Brewers

Corner infielder Luke Adams is not the flashiest prospect, but he does several things extremely well. He hits the ball hard, controls the strike zone, and rarely gives away at-bats. At Triple-A this season, Adams owns a 12% barrel rate, a .363  xwOBA, an 18.7% strikeout rate, and a 12.3% walk rate.

Unlike many young hitters, he does not rely on aggressive swings outside the zone. His plate discipline is already one of his biggest strengths, and his power continues to develop.

If everything clicks, Adams has a realistic path to becoming a .270 hitter with a .360-plus OBP and 25-home-run upside. The downside is his profile comes with some limitations.

He is unlikely to provide much value on the bases, and as a right-handed first baseman, he will need to produce right away to justify everyday playing time. His biggest obstacle to being called up this season is the Brewers’ crowded first base situation.

Milwaukee currently has veterans Andrew Vaughn (150 wRC+) and Jake Bauers (135 wRC+) splitting time at first base. With that said, the Brewers could call him up to play third base because Joey Ortiz (68 wRC+) has been struggling all year, but that might be unlikely.

At this point, most scouts see him strictly as a first baseman because of his limited range and footwork. Therefore, it is going to take an injury or a trade to make room for the 22-year-old out of Illinois.

For managers in 15-team (or deeper) OBP and points leagues looking for a prospect stash, Adams should be firmly on your radar. He may not help immediately, but if he reaches the majors late in the season, he could be valuable down the stretch.

 

Five Other Prospects to Consider Stashing 

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