RotoBaller's updated PPR fantasy football top 300 draft rankings for 2026. These overall redraft rankings for PPR leagues include QB, RB, WR, TE, DST, and K.
Fantasy football season is nearing, and it's never too early to start your draft prep! That's where we come in with our freshly updated top 300 fantasy football PPR rankings. The wide receiver spot is the deepest in PPR setups, but nailing your early-round running back picks and finding a high-upside quarterback will be key for taking home hardware in 2026. And don't forget about kickers and defense! We cover all positions below.
Our post-NFL Draft 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Malik Nabers, CeeDee Lamb, Jonathan Taylor, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Colston Loveland, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
PPR Fantasy Football Rankings: 2026 Drafts
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks, News
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
In a recent podcast episode of the John Keim Report, ESPN's Jordan Raanan speculates that New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) may not return to the field until Week 5 or 6 of the 2026 season. Nabers suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 of the 2025 season and has had a delayed rehab process since then that included an additional procedure to clean up scar tissue. While Raanan is speculating rather than reporting that Nabers may not be ready to start the year, it certainly seems as though the star wideout may be tracking towards a delayed opening to the upcoming season.
Nabers put together an electric rookie season in 2024, recording 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and 10 touchdowns on 170 targets across 15 games. Once healthy, he profiles as the clear number one option in the Giants' passing game and carries top-12 wide receiver upside for fantasy managers. However, the 22-year-old's current knee troubles remain a major concern for his overall outlook entering 2026.
Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is hopeful that a change of scenery will help put his career back on track. The former first-round pick signed a one-year deal with the Falcons after being cut by the Miami Dolphins in March. The expectation is that Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. will compete for the starting gig during training camp.
According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Tagovailoa is the early favorite to win the starting job. Penix is working his way back from an ACL tear, so the Falcons might remain cautious with the young signal-caller early in the season. It wouldn't be shocking to see both quarterbacks get into action this season. If Tagovailoa wins the job, he'll likely only offer value as a second QB in superflex formats.
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
Entering 2026, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (knee) is one of the most difficult players to value in fantasy. On paper, the 26-year-old is a talented pass-catcher who also profiles as the number one option for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, Rice has been unable to avoid off-field issues in recent seasons and could be facing a second league suspension in 2026 after being suspended for the first six games of 2025.
Rice also has an extensive injury history at this point, as he's dealt with knee and concussion issues in his career and is currently recovering from knee surgery that he underwent in May. While Rice is expected to be healthy for the start of 2026, he is nearly impossible for fantasy managers to feel comfortable relying on. At his current average draft position of WR11 in redraft leagues, Rice may be a player for fantasy managers to avoid.
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (shoulder) still has enough upside to draft, but managers should not treat him like a clean Year 2 breakout. Harvey scored 12 total touchdowns as a rookie, catching 47 passes for 356 yards while adding 540 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. Denver has praised his route-running and playmaking with the ball in his hands, and that receiving role still matters in Sean Payton's offense. The problem is the backfield did not get simpler.
J.K. Dobbins is back on a two-year deal after looking like Denver's best early-down runner when healthy, and the Broncos used a fourth-round pick on Jonah Coleman, a physical runner with third-down ability. Harvey is also coming off offseason shoulder surgery, so training camp matters. RotoBaller has him ranked RB35 across formats, which fits the risk. He is an upside bench pick in redraft and a dynasty hold, not someone to value like a locked-in lead back.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Malik Nabers, CeeDee Lamb, Jonathan Taylor, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Colston Loveland. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Malik Nabers, CeeDee Lamb, Jonathan Taylor, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Colston Loveland:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.