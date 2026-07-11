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Updated Top 300 Fantasy Football Rankings (PPR): All Positions

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Ja'Marr Chase - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated PPR fantasy football top 300 draft rankings for 2026. These overall redraft rankings for PPR leagues include QB, RB, WR, TE, DST, and K.

In This Article hide
PPR Fantasy Football Rankings: 2026 Drafts
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks, News
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy football season is nearing, and it's never too early to start your draft prep! That's where we come in with our freshly updated top 300 fantasy football PPR rankings. The wide receiver spot is the deepest in PPR setups, but nailing your early-round running back picks and finding a high-upside quarterback will be key for taking home hardware in 2026. And don't forget about kickers and defense! We cover all positions below.

Our post-NFL Draft 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Malik Nabers, CeeDee Lamb, Jonathan Taylor, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Colston Loveland, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

PPR Fantasy Football Rankings: 2026 Drafts

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Puka Nacua WR
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 6 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 10 Justin Jefferson WR
2 11 James Cook III RB
2 12 Drake London WR
2 13 Saquon Barkley RB
2 14 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 15 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 16 George Pickens WR
3 17 De'Von Achane RB
3 18 Chase Brown RB
3 19 Omarion Hampton RB
3 20 Derrick Henry RB
3 21 Nico Collins WR
3 22 Brock Bowers TE
3 23 Chris Olave WR
3 24 A.J. Brown WR
4 25 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 26 DeVonta Smith WR
4 27 Trey McBride TE
4 28 Kyren Williams RB
4 29 Josh Allen QB
4 30 Tee Higgins WR
4 31 Javonte Williams RB
4 32 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 33 Zay Flowers WR
4 34 Breece Hall RB
4 35 Davante Adams WR
4 36 Rashee Rice WR
5 37 Josh Jacobs RB
5 38 Colston Loveland TE
5 39 Ladd McConkey WR
5 40 Terry McLaurin WR
5 41 Garrett Wilson WR
5 42 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 43 Luther Burden III WR
5 44 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 45 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 46 Malik Nabers WR
5 47 Cam Skattebo RB
5 48 Lamar Jackson QB
5 49 Jameson Williams WR
5 50 Mike Evans WR
5 51 D'Andre Swift RB
5 52 DJ Moore WR
5 53 Jayden Daniels QB
6 54 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 55 David Montgomery RB
6 56 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 57 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 58 Drake Maye QB
6 59 Bucky Irving RB
6 60 Jadarian Price RB
6 61 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 62 Christian Watson WR
6 63 Joe Burrow QB
7 64 Carnell Tate WR
7 65 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 66 Tony Pollard RB
7 67 Parker Washington WR
7 68 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 69 Tyler Warren TE
7 70 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 71 Jalen Hurts QB
7 72 Rome Odunze WR
7 73 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 74 Caleb Williams QB
7 75 DK Metcalf WR
7 76 Tucker Kraft TE
7 77 Rico Dowdle RB
7 78 Jaylen Warren RB
7 79 Courtland Sutton WR
7 80 Justin Herbert QB
7 81 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 82 Jordan Addison WR
7 83 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 84 Dak Prescott QB
7 85 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 86 Brock Purdy QB
8 87 Michael Wilson WR
8 88 Jaxson Dart QB
8 89 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 90 Blake Corum RB
8 91 Alec Pierce WR
8 92 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 93 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 94 Sam LaPorta TE
8 95 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 96 Josh Downs WR
8 97 RJ Harvey RB
8 98 Jayden Reed WR
8 99 Xavier Worthy WR
8 100 Matthew Stafford QB
8 101 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 102 Mark Andrews TE
9 103 Bo Nix QB
9 104 Makai Lemon WR
9 105 Kyle Monangai RB
9 106 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 107 Jordan Love QB
9 108 Ricky Pearsall WR
9 109 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 110 George Kittle TE
9 111 Kyler Murray QB
9 112 Quentin Johnston WR
9 113 KC Concepcion WR
9 114 Jordan Mason RB
9 115 Matthew Golden WR
9 116 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 117 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 118 Tyler Shough QB
9 119 Jared Goff QB
9 120 Baker Mayfield QB
9 121 Travis Kelce TE
10 122 Malik Willis QB
10 123 Rachaad White RB
10 124 Jake Ferguson TE
10 125 Jalen Coker WR
10 126 Dallas Goedert TE
10 127 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 128 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 129 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 130 Romeo Doubs WR
10 131 Khalil Shakir WR
10 132 Isaiah Likely TE
10 133 Sam Darnold QB
10 134 C.J. Stroud QB
10 135 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 136 Jayden Higgins WR
10 137 Jalen McMillan WR
10 138 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 139 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 140 Daniel Jones QB
10 141 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 142 Hunter Henry TE
11 143 Jauan Jennings WR
11 144 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 145 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 146 Brenton Strange TE
11 147 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 148 Woody Marks RB
11 149 Brandon Aubrey K
11 150 Denzel Boston WR
11 151 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 152 Calvin Ridley WR
11 153 Stefon Diggs WR
11 154 Juwan Johnson TE
11 155 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 156 Houston Texans DST
11 157 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 158 Jalen Nailor WR
11 159 Cam Ward QB
11 160 Bryce Young QB
11 161 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 162 Tre Tucker WR
11 163 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 164 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
11 165 Denver Broncos DST
11 166 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 167 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
11 168 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 169 Tyjae Spears RB
12 170 Cam Little K
12 171 Dalton Schultz TE
12 172 Germie Bernard WR
12 173 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 174 Tank Bigsby RB
12 175 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 176 Fernando Mendoza QB
12 177 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 178 Tyler Allgeier RB
12 179 Jason Myers K
12 180 Dylan Sampson RB
12 181 Cameron Dicker K
12 182 Alvin Kamara RB
12 183 Sean Tucker RB
12 184 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 185 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 186 Kaytron Allen RB
12 187 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 188 Jonah Coleman RB
12 189 Cooper Kupp WR
12 190 Gunnar Helm TE
12 191 Travis Hunter WR
12 192 Antonio Williams WR
12 193 Tre Harris WR
12 194 Greg Dulcich TE
12 195 Jordan James RB
12 196 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 197 Samaje Perine RB
12 198 Braelon Allen RB
12 199 Minnesota Vikings DST
12 200 Ray Davis RB
13 201 Cade Otton TE
13 202 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 203 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 204 DJ Giddens RB
13 205 Tank Dell WR
13 206 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 207 Pat Bryant WR
13 208 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 209 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 210 Jaydon Blue RB
13 211 Jaylin Noel WR
13 212 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 213 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 214 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 215 Zachariah Branch WR
13 216 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 217 Keenan Allen WR
13 218 Troy Franklin WR
13 219 Justice Hill RB
13 220 Devaughn Vele WR
13 221 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 222 Malik Washington WR
13 223 Christian Kirk WR
13 224 Mike Gesicki TE
13 225 AJ Barner TE
13 226 Tua Tagovailoa QB
13 227 Rashod Bateman WR
14 228 Malachi Fields WR
14 229 Emmett Johnson RB
14 230 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 231 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 232 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 233 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 234 Mack Hollins WR
14 235 Najee Harris RB
14 236 Colby Parkinson TE
14 237 Darnell Mooney WR
14 238 Geno Smith QB
14 239 David Njoku TE
14 240 Chimere Dike WR
14 241 Jack Bech WR
14 242 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 243 Ted Hurst WR
14 244 Demond Claiborne RB
14 245 Tyreek Hill WR
14 246 Chris Brazzell II WR
14 247 Chris Bell WR
14 248 Kalif Raymond WR
14 249 Darnell Washington TE
14 250 Kaelon Black RB
14 251 Deshaun Watson QB
14 252 Tory Horton WR
14 253 Eddy Pineiro K
14 254 Evan Engram TE
14 255 Ty Johnson RB
14 256 Chris Brooks RB
14 257 Michael Mayer TE
14 258 Darius Slayton WR
15 259 Jahan Dotson WR
15 260 Joshua Palmer WR
15 261 Marquise Brown WR
15 262 Tyler Loop K
15 263 Dawson Knox TE
15 264 Kimani Vidal RB
15 265 Caleb Douglas WR
15 266 Chris Boswell K
15 267 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 268 Will Reichard K
15 269 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 270 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 271 Skyler Bell WR
15 272 Tez Johnson WR
15 273 Jake Bates K
15 274 Keon Coleman WR
15 275 Jaylen Wright RB
15 276 Noah Gray TE
15 277 Chicago Bears DST
15 278 Cole Kmet TE
15 279 Brashard Smith RB
15 280 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 281 New England Patriots DST
15 282 Kirk Cousins QB
15 283 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 284 James Conner RB
15 285 Treylon Burks WR
15 286 Tyler Higbee TE
15 287 Isaiah Davis RB
15 288 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 289 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 290 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 291 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 292 Harrison Butker K
15 293 New York Giants DST
15 294 Buffalo Bills DST
15 295 Harrison Mevis K
15 296 Trevor Etienne RB
15 297 Chase McLaughlin K
15 298 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 299 Eli Stowers TE
15 300 Ollie Gordon II RB

 

2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks, News

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

In a recent podcast episode of the John Keim Report, ESPN's Jordan Raanan speculates that New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) may not return to the field until Week 5 or 6 of the 2026 season. Nabers suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 of the 2025 season and has had a delayed rehab process since then that included an additional procedure to clean up scar tissue. While Raanan is speculating rather than reporting that Nabers may not be ready to start the year, it certainly seems as though the star wideout may be tracking towards a delayed opening to the upcoming season.

Nabers put together an electric rookie season in 2024, recording 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and 10 touchdowns on 170 targets across 15 games. Once healthy, he profiles as the clear number one option in the Giants' passing game and carries top-12 wide receiver upside for fantasy managers. However, the 22-year-old's current knee troubles remain a major concern for his overall outlook entering 2026.

Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is hopeful that a change of scenery will help put his career back on track. The former first-round pick signed a one-year deal with the Falcons after being cut by the Miami Dolphins in March. The expectation is that Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. will compete for the starting gig during training camp.

According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Tagovailoa is the early favorite to win the starting job. Penix is working his way back from an ACL tear, so the Falcons might remain cautious with the young signal-caller early in the season. It wouldn't be shocking to see both quarterbacks get into action this season. If Tagovailoa wins the job, he'll likely only offer value as a second QB in superflex formats.

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Entering 2026, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (knee) is one of the most difficult players to value in fantasy. On paper, the 26-year-old is a talented pass-catcher who also profiles as the number one option for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, Rice has been unable to avoid off-field issues in recent seasons and could be facing a second league suspension in 2026 after being suspended for the first six games of 2025.

Rice also has an extensive injury history at this point, as he's dealt with knee and concussion issues in his career and is currently recovering from knee surgery that he underwent in May. While Rice is expected to be healthy for the start of 2026, he is nearly impossible for fantasy managers to feel comfortable relying on. At his current average draft position of WR11 in redraft leagues, Rice may be a player for fantasy managers to avoid.

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (shoulder) still has enough upside to draft, but managers should not treat him like a clean Year 2 breakout. Harvey scored 12 total touchdowns as a rookie, catching 47 passes for 356 yards while adding 540 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. Denver has praised his route-running and playmaking with the ball in his hands, and that receiving role still matters in Sean Payton's offense. The problem is the backfield did not get simpler.

J.K. Dobbins is back on a two-year deal after looking like Denver's best early-down runner when healthy, and the Broncos used a fourth-round pick on Jonah Coleman, a physical runner with third-down ability. Harvey is also coming off offseason shoulder surgery, so training camp matters. RotoBaller has him ranked RB35 across formats, which fits the risk. He is an upside bench pick in redraft and a dynasty hold, not someone to value like a locked-in lead back.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Malik Nabers, CeeDee Lamb, Jonathan Taylor, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Colston Loveland. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Malik Nabers, CeeDee Lamb, Jonathan Taylor, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Colston Loveland:

Malik Nabers
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Jaylen Waddle
Malik Nabers
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Cam Skattebo
Malik Nabers
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Tetairoa McMillan
Malik Nabers
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Lamar Jackson
Malik Nabers
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Luther Burden III
Malik Nabers
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Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
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Emeka Egbuka
Malik Nabers
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Mike Evans
Malik Nabers
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Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
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D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
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Terry Mclaurin
Malik Nabers
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DJ Moore
Malik Nabers
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Ladd McConkey
Malik Nabers
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Jayden Daniels
Malik Nabers
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Colston Loveland
Malik Nabers
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Bhayshul Tuten
Malik Nabers
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Josh Jacobs
Malik Nabers
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David Montgomery
Malik Nabers
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Rashee Rice
Malik Nabers
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TreVeyon Henderson
Malik Nabers
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Davante Adams
Malik Nabers
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Quinshon Judkins
Malik Nabers
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Breece Hall
Malik Nabers
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Drake Maye
Malik Nabers
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Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
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Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Malik Nabers
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Jadarian Price
Malik Nabers
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Javonte Williams
Malik Nabers
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Jordyn Tyson
Malik Nabers
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Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
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Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
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Josh Allen
Malik Nabers
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Joe Burrow
Malik Nabers
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Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
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Carnell Tate
Malik Nabers
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Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Malik Nabers
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Devonta Smith
Malik Nabers
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Tony Pollard
Malik Nabers
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Jeremiyah Love
Malik Nabers
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Parker Washington
Malik Nabers
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A.J. Brown
Malik Nabers
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Malik Nabers
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Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
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Tyler Warren
Malik Nabers
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Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
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Chuba Hubbard
Malik Nabers
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Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
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Jalen Hurts
Malik Nabers
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Derrick Henry
Malik Nabers
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Rome Odunze
Malik Nabers
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Omarion Hampton
Malik Nabers
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Malik Nabers
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Chase Brown
Malik Nabers
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Caleb Williams
Malik Nabers
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De'Von Achane
Malik Nabers
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DK Metcalf
Malik Nabers
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Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
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Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
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Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
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Drake London
Malik Nabers
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George Pickens
Malik Nabers
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Courtland Sutton
Malik Nabers
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Jakobi Meyers
Malik Nabers
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Jordan Addison
Malik Nabers
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Michael Wilson
Malik Nabers
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Alec Pierce
Malik Nabers
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Malik Nabers
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Josh Downs
Malik Nabers
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Jayden Reed
Malik Nabers
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Xavier Worthy
Malik Nabers
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Malik Nabers
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Makai Lemon
Malik Nabers
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Ricky Pearsall
Malik Nabers
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Quentin Johnston
Malik Nabers
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KC Concepcion
Malik Nabers
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Matthew Golden
Malik Nabers
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Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Nabers
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Jalen Coker
Malik Nabers
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Romeo Doubs
CeeDee Lamb
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Ja'Marr Chase
CeeDee Lamb
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
CeeDee Lamb
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Christian McCaffrey
CeeDee Lamb
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Jonathan Taylor
CeeDee Lamb
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Bijan Robinson
CeeDee Lamb
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
CeeDee Lamb
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Puka Nacua
CeeDee Lamb
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Justin Jefferson
CeeDee Lamb
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Jahmyr Gibbs
CeeDee Lamb
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James Cook III
CeeDee Lamb
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Drake London
CeeDee Lamb
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Saquon Barkley
CeeDee Lamb
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Ashton Jeanty
CeeDee Lamb
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Kenneth Walker III
CeeDee Lamb
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George Pickens
CeeDee Lamb
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De'Von Achane
CeeDee Lamb
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Chase Brown
CeeDee Lamb
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Omarion Hampton
CeeDee Lamb
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Derrick Henry
CeeDee Lamb
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Nico Collins
CeeDee Lamb
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Brock Bowers
CeeDee Lamb
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Chris Olave
CeeDee Lamb
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A.J. Brown
CeeDee Lamb
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Jeremiyah Love
CeeDee Lamb
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Devonta Smith
CeeDee Lamb
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Trey McBride
CeeDee Lamb
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Kyren Williams
CeeDee Lamb
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Josh Allen
CeeDee Lamb
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Tee Higgins
CeeDee Lamb
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Javonte Williams
CeeDee Lamb
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Travis Etienne Jr.
CeeDee Lamb
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Zay Flowers
CeeDee Lamb
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Breece Hall
CeeDee Lamb
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Davante Adams
CeeDee Lamb
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Rashee Rice
CeeDee Lamb
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Josh Jacobs
CeeDee Lamb
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Colston Loveland
CeeDee Lamb
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Ladd McConkey
CeeDee Lamb
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Terry Mclaurin
CeeDee Lamb
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Garrett Wilson
CeeDee Lamb
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Emeka Egbuka
CeeDee Lamb
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Luther Burden III
CeeDee Lamb
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Tetairoa McMillan
CeeDee Lamb
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Jaylen Waddle
CeeDee Lamb
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Malik Nabers
CeeDee Lamb
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Cam Skattebo
CeeDee Lamb
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Lamar Jackson
CeeDee Lamb
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Jameson Williams
CeeDee Lamb
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Mike Evans
CeeDee Lamb
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D'Andre Swift
CeeDee Lamb
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DJ Moore
CeeDee Lamb
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Jayden Daniels
CeeDee Lamb
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Bhayshul Tuten
CeeDee Lamb
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David Montgomery
CeeDee Lamb
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TreVeyon Henderson
CeeDee Lamb
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Quinshon Judkins
CeeDee Lamb
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Drake Maye
CeeDee Lamb
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Bucky Irving
CeeDee Lamb
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Jordyn Tyson
CeeDee Lamb
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Christian Watson
CeeDee Lamb
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
CeeDee Lamb
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Parker Washington
CeeDee Lamb
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Rome Odunze
CeeDee Lamb
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Brian Thomas Jr.
CeeDee Lamb
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DK Metcalf
CeeDee Lamb
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Courtland Sutton
CeeDee Lamb
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Jakobi Meyers
CeeDee Lamb
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Jordan Addison
CeeDee Lamb
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Michael Wilson
CeeDee Lamb
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Alec Pierce
CeeDee Lamb
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Michael Pittman Jr.
CeeDee Lamb
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Josh Downs
CeeDee Lamb
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Jayden Reed
CeeDee Lamb
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Xavier Worthy
CeeDee Lamb
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Chris Godwin Jr.
CeeDee Lamb
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Makai Lemon
CeeDee Lamb
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Ricky Pearsall
CeeDee Lamb
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Quentin Johnston
CeeDee Lamb
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KC Concepcion
CeeDee Lamb
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Matthew Golden
CeeDee Lamb
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Wan'dale Robinson
CeeDee Lamb
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Jalen Coker
CeeDee Lamb
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Romeo Doubs
Jonathan Taylor
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jonathan Taylor
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jonathan Taylor
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CeeDee Lamb
Jonathan Taylor
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Justin Jefferson
Jonathan Taylor
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Ja'Marr Chase
Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
Jonathan Taylor
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Christian McCaffrey
Jonathan Taylor
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Drake London
Jonathan Taylor
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Bijan Robinson
Jonathan Taylor
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Saquon Barkley
Jonathan Taylor
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Puka Nacua
Jonathan Taylor
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Ashton Jeanty
Jonathan Taylor
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathan Taylor
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Kenneth Walker III
Jonathan Taylor
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George Pickens
Jonathan Taylor
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De'Von Achane
Jonathan Taylor
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Chase Brown
Jonathan Taylor
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Omarion Hampton
Jonathan Taylor
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Derrick Henry
Jonathan Taylor
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Nico Collins
Jonathan Taylor
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Brock Bowers
Jonathan Taylor
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Chris Olave
Jonathan Taylor
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A.J. Brown
Jonathan Taylor
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Jeremiyah Love
Jonathan Taylor
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Devonta Smith
Jonathan Taylor
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Trey McBride
Jonathan Taylor
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Kyren Williams
Jonathan Taylor
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Josh Allen
Jonathan Taylor
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Tee Higgins
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathan Taylor
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
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Zay Flowers
Jonathan Taylor
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Breece Hall
Jonathan Taylor
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Davante Adams
Jonathan Taylor
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Rashee Rice
Jonathan Taylor
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Josh Jacobs
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Malik Nabers
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Mike Evans
Jonathan Taylor
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonathan Taylor
vs
DJ Moore
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonathan Taylor
vs
David Montgomery
Jonathan Taylor
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Drake Maye
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonathan Taylor
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Blake Corum
Jonathan Taylor
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonathan Taylor
vs
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vs
Rachaad White
Jonathan Taylor
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Woody Marks
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jeremiyah Love
vs
A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Devonta Smith
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Trey McBride
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kyren Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Derrick Henry
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
De'Von Achane
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Zay Flowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
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Colston Loveland
Jeremiyah Love
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James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
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Terry Mclaurin
Jeremiyah Love
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
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Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
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Jonathan Taylor
Jeremiyah Love
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Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jeremiyah Love
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Luther Burden III
Jeremiyah Love
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CeeDee Lamb
Jeremiyah Love
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Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
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Ja'Marr Chase
Jeremiyah Love
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Jaylen Waddle
Jeremiyah Love
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Christian McCaffrey
Jeremiyah Love
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Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jeremiyah Love
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Cam Skattebo
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Puka Nacua
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Lamar Jackson
Jeremiyah Love
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jeremiyah Love
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Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
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Mike Evans
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D'Andre Swift
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DJ Moore
Jeremiyah Love
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Jayden Daniels
Jeremiyah Love
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Bhayshul Tuten
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Quinshon Judkins
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Drake Maye
Jeremiyah Love
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Bucky Irving
Jeremiyah Love
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Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
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Tony Pollard
Jeremiyah Love
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
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Chuba Hubbard
Jeremiyah Love
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Rico Dowdle
Jeremiyah Love
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Jeremiyah Love
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Jeremiyah Love
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Kyle Monangai
Jeremiyah Love
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Jeremiyah Love
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Jeremiyah Love
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Jeremiyah Love
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Jeremiyah Love
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Hurts
Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
vs
David Montgomery
Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Daniels
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
D'Andre Swift
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Lamar Jackson
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
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vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
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Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
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Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
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Carnell Tate
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Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
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Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
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Josh Jacobs
Carnell Tate
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Carnell Tate
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Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Jacobs
Colston Loveland
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Ladd McConkey
Colston Loveland
vs
Rashee Rice
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
Davante Adams
Colston Loveland
vs
Garrett Wilson
Colston Loveland
vs
Breece Hall
Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
Zay Flowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Luther Burden III
Colston Loveland
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Tetairoa McMillan
Colston Loveland
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Javonte Williams
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Jaylen Waddle
Colston Loveland
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Tee Higgins
Colston Loveland
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Malik Nabers
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Lamar Jackson
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Jameson Williams
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Devonta Smith
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Mike Evans
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Jeremiyah Love
Colston Loveland
vs
D'Andre Swift
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A.J. Brown
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DJ Moore
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Chris Olave
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Jayden Daniels
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vs
Brock Bowers
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vs
Bhayshul Tuten
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Nico Collins
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vs
David Montgomery
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vs
Derrick Henry
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vs
TreVeyon Henderson
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vs
Omarion Hampton
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vs
Quinshon Judkins
Colston Loveland
vs
Chase Brown
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vs
Drake Maye
Colston Loveland
vs
De'Von Achane
Colston Loveland
vs
Bucky Irving
Colston Loveland
vs
George Pickens
Colston Loveland
vs
Jadarian Price
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Colston Loveland
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Colston Loveland
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Colston Loveland
vs
Christian Watson
Colston Loveland
vs
Saquon Barkley
Colston Loveland
vs
Joe Burrow
Colston Loveland
vs
Drake London
Colston Loveland
vs
Carnell Tate
Colston Loveland
vs
James Cook III
Colston Loveland
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Justin Jefferson
Colston Loveland
vs
Tony Pollard
Colston Loveland
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Parker Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
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vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
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vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Greg Dulcich
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vs
Cade Otton

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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