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Is J.K. Dobbins or RJ Harvey the Starting RB for the Broncos? Who Should You Draft in Fantasy Football? (2026)

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JK Dobbins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Is J.K. Dobbins or RJ Harvey the RB1 for the Broncos? Should you draft Harvey or Dobbins in 2026 fantasy football drafts? Aidin's expert draft analysis and advice.

In This Article hide
J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Outlook
RJ Harvey Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should You Draft in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sean Payton isn't known for feeding one running back, and that trend has continued ever since he took the reins in Denver. In 2023, Javonte Williams shared carries with Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine, and the same thing happened in 2024, with Audric Estime taking Perine's place.

However, things initially looked to have changed in 2025. With Williams and Estime being replaced by J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, Payton leaned heavily into using Dobbins early in the season. Dobbins had some impressive performances, but suffered the third season-ending injury of his career, which paved the way for Harvey. Harvey looked promising as the lead back to end the regular season, but failed to replicate his performances in the playoffs. Now, Payton will have to choose between reverting to his old ways or picking one of these two as his feature back.

But is Dobbins or Harvey the RB1 for the Broncos this upcoming season? Which running back should fantasy managers be looking to target in 2026 fantasy football drafts? Let's dive in and find out.

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J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Outlook

The career of J.K. Dobbins is one of football's saddest tales, but it's also a tale of resilience and determination. Dobbins had an exceptional career at Ohio State, finishing with the second-most rushing yards (4,459) and yards from scrimmage (5,104) in the program's history.

Many, including Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, expected Dobbins to be drafted near the end of the first round. But he fell to the 55th pick and was drafted by the Ravens.

Dobbins had an impressive rookie year, scoring nine touchdowns. However, he couldn't build off that solid foundation as he suffered the first of his many injury setbacks, tearing his ACL before the 2021 season.

That injury kept Dobbins out of action for the entirety of 2021 and more than half of 2022, and his tenure with the Ravens ended brutally with a torn Achilles in the first game of the 2023 season. In his last three years as a Raven, Dobbins only played nine games.

"The only thing people can say is, 'Oh, he gets hurt,' but I'm not injury-prone," Dobbins told ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "I'm not getting injury-prone injuries, I'm getting unfortunate injuries."

Plenty of fans had written Dobbins off, but he bounced back nicely with a career year in 2024 with the Chargers, finishing second in Comeback Player of the Year voting.

Dobbins signed with the Broncos in 2025 free agency and got off to a flying start and was well on his way to a 1,000-yard season, but once again, he suffered a season-ending injury, this time to his foot. But, as Dobbins said, all these injuries are unrelated and are not "injury-prone" injuries.

Despite the injuries, there wasn't much surprise when the Broncos announced they'd be bringing Dobbins back. After all, Dobbins averaged 77.2 rushing yards per game, which would have made him the first 1,000-yard rusher for the Broncos since Phillip Lindsay in 2019.

Additionally, he would have become the first 1,000-yard rusher on a Sean Payton-led team since Mark Ingram II in 2017. Dobbins' list of accomplishments in 2025 doesn't end there.

He had two 100-yard rushing games in 2025, becoming the first Bronco to achieve that feat since Latavius Murray in 2022. His 77.2 rushing yards per game ranks first amongst all Broncos running backs since 2012, and he also ranks first in yards after contact (YAC) for a Broncos RB since 2022 (374 YAC) despite his shortened season.

That 374 YAC number shows that Dobbins is still a highly physical running back despite his injury struggles and is willing to fight for every yard. Unlike RJ Harvey (who we'll get to in a bit), Dobbins is built like a bell-cow RB, but his body not holding up is a major concern.

Dobbins is determined to utilise the Broncos' incredible offensive line, ranked as the NFL's best by PFF at the end of the 2025 season, to reach new heights in 2026.

"What I'm going to show is that last year wasn't a fluke," Dobbins told Luca Evans of The Denver Post. "Like, instead of being No. 3 in the NFL, I'll be No. 1 this year. And there won't be any injuries."

 

RJ Harvey Fantasy Football Outlook

There weren't many eyes on RJ Harvey before college. Initially a quarterback, he was a three-star recruit and didn't see a realistic chance of being drafted by an NFL team after committing to Virginia.

So, he transferred to UCF and switched to running back, a decision that would change his life forever. Harvey racked up an outrageous 3,498 yards and 42 touchdowns from scrimmage in his last 25 games at UCF.

His insane production led to him being drafted with the 60th overall pick by the Broncos in 2025, and while many expected him to share the backfield with Dobbins at the start of the season, that didn't happen. Harvey only played in 29.1% of Denver's offensive snaps (per PFR) before Dobbins' injury.

Harvey finally got his chance in Week 11, and from that point to the end of the season, he put up 507 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns in seven games.

Due to his pass-catching prowess, he averaged 15.2 PPR points per game during that span, considerably higher than what Dobbins averaged in 2025 (11.6). Unfortunately, the combination of a shoulder injury and his weaknesses as a pure runner prevented the team from trusting him in the playoffs.

He only got six carries against the Bills' suspect run defense, and while he ran the ball 13 times in the snowy AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, he only managed to get 37 yards on a putrid 2.8 yards per carry. Harvey has now fully recovered from the injury, and Payton is satisfied with him.

"We thought he had a really good rookie year, especially in the passing game," Payton told Broncos reporter Rich Kurtzman during OTAs. "That room has changed quite a bit now, so there’s good competition."

Of course, Payton is referring to the addition of Jonah Coleman through the draft. Coleman is a patient back who is more suited to a bell-cow role, with better running and blocking abilities than Harvey, and is seen as Dobbins' long-term replacement.

If Harvey can't make big improvements as a runner, he will be doomed to a backup spot, initially behind Dobbins and eventually behind Coleman.

 

Who Should You Draft in Fantasy Football? 

J.K. Dobbins is a better real-life player than a fantasy player. He has never been and will never be an elite PPR running back simply due to his lack of receiving ability. Meanwhile, RJ Harvey is unlikely to have a high snap share unless Dobbins gets injured again.

One (or maybe both) of Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie will be cut, while the Broncos will likely take their time with the 22-year-old Jonah Coleman as a long-term investment (dynasty sleeper alert).

It is worth noting that Sean Payton will no longer call plays for the team, as Davis Webb, who has never called plays before at any level, will take over play-calling duties.

Despite Denver's incredible offensive line, this feels like a backfield to stay away from in fantasy. Both players are ranked quite similarly in our PPR rankings, with Dobbins as the RB31 and Harvey as the RB35.

Despite his injury history, Dobbins is the high-floor, low-ceiling choice, though Harvey is worth rostering in best ball formats.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman:

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Looks to Recapture Scottish Open Magic
Tom Kim

Brings High Upside to Scottish Open
Brian Harman

Difficult to Trust at Scottish Open
BUF

David Kampf Heads to Europe
Nicolai Hojgaard

Eyes Another Strong Scottish Open Finish
OTT

Claude Giroux Signs New Deal With Senators
Harris English

Looking to Stay Consistent at Scottish Open
Simon Nemec

Flames Sign Simon Nemec to Five-Year, $36.25 Million Deal
Patrick Cantlay

Bringing Strong Form to Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Carry Winning Form to His Title Defense at Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Back to His Winning Ways Ahead of Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy

Looking For Another Successful Week at The Renaissance Club
Jon Rahm

Looks to Bounce Back After Missed Cut at U.S. Open
Viktor Hovland

Wins First Tournament of 2026 Season
Justin Thomas

Playing Excellent Golf Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

Will Need to Find His Approach Game at Genesis Scottish Open
Patrick Reed

Looks to Continue Exceptional Season
Tommy Fleetwood

In Excellent Form For Genesis Scottish Open
Eric Cole

Rounding Into Form Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Aberg

Looking to Bounce Back at Genesis Scottish Open
Ryan O'Hearn

Goes Off for Three Homers, 10 RBI in Rout of Braves
Shohei Ohtani

Still in Line to Pitch on Friday
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Due to Wrist Injury
Byron Buxton

Heading to Injured List With Hip Injury
Min Woo Lee

Looking For a Spark at Scottish Open
Brooks Koepka

Making Debut Appearance at This Week's Scottish Open
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Voted Preseason Big-12 Newcomer of the Year
CFB

Isaiah Sategna III Due for Explosive Final Season at Oklahoma
CFB

Noah Fifita Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
CFB

Omarion Miller Steps into WR1 Role Vacated by Jordyn Tyson
CFB

LJ Martin a Candidate to Lead Nation in Rushing Yards
CFB

Will Hammond Could be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Willie Fritz Believes Houston Can Compete for National Championship
Chase Briscoe

Earns his First Cup Victory of 2026 at Chicagoland
Christopher Bell

Finishes as the Runner-Up for the Fourth Time This Year
Denny Hamlin

Extends his Championship Lead With Third-Place Finish
William Byron

Finishes Fourth as the Top Chevrolet Driver at Chicagoland
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Leads Laps and Finishes Sixth at Chicagoland
Daemon Hunt

Agrees to One-Year Deal With Wild
David Gustafsson

Inks One-Year Contract With Penguins
PIT

Egor Chinakhov Signs Three-year, $18.75 Million Deal With Penguins
CFB

Tennessee, Ohio State Battling for Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges
Arturs Silovs

Re-Ups With Penguins for One Year
Pavel Mintyukov

Ducks Re-Sign Pavel Mintyukov on Five-Year, $38 Million Contract
Mavrik Bourque

Lands Six-Year, $33 Million Contract From Predators
Christopher Bell

Is Christopher Bell Worth Rostering for Chicagoland Lineups?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Chicagoland?
William Byron

Is an Underrated DFS Option for Chicagoland Lineups
Chase Elliott

Should Fantasy Managers Consider Chase Elliott for Chicagoland DFS Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Could Carson Hocevar be A Top-10 Contender at Chicagoland?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland
Joey Logano

Qualifies Outside of the Top 30 at Chicagoland
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman Worth Consideration for Tournament DFS Lineups at Chicagoland?
Ty Gibbs

Could Contend at Chicagoland
Chris Buescher

Qualifies Third at Chicagoland
Brad Keselowski

Has Best Qualifying Result of Season at Chicagoland
Corey Heim

an Easy DFS Play at Chicagoland
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