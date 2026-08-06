Cole Carrigg has Emerged as a Must-Add Outfielder
Cole Carrigg has emerged as a potential piece of his team's core going forward. Across 182 plate appearances, the 24-year-old is hitting .301/.387/.510 with five home runs, 28 RBI, 33 runs scored, and five stolen bases. Carrigg's underlying batted-ball metrics are uninspiring, as he's logged a 4.9% barrel rate and a 32.8% hard-hit rate. However, he's demonstrated impressive plate skills for a young player. Carrigg also has the benefit of playing his home games at the hitter-friendly Coors Field, which, when combined with his plus speed, should allow him to run a high batting average on balls in play and rack up extra-base hits. In any league where he's not already rostered, Carrigg should be viewed as a priority waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller